DoubleLine Launches Equal-Weight Equity ETF Into Megacap World

(Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital LP — known for its prowess in the fixed-income universe — is launching another stock-focused fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF began trading Thursday under the ticker DFVE, according to a press release. Unlike popular market-capitalization strategies, every stock in the fund will carry the same weight.

The new fund launches into a stock market dominated by a handful of giant technology companies, which have largely powered the stock market’s gains over the past several years. That top-heaviness has set off alarm bells, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. warning this week of a dot-com level of concentration risk in US stocks. Against that backdrop, it makes sense that an issuer like DoubleLine would be looking to offer a diversification product, according to Strategas.

“When I hear DoubleLine, I think fixed income,” said Todd Sohn, an ETF strategist at Strategas, but “there’s opportunity to bring an equal-weight equity strategy to their clients to expand their product set. Particularly when you have five stocks at 25% of weight, that’s major concentration risk — that to me is really the catalyst.”

Equal-weight strategies have grown in popularity recently despite consistently lagging market-cap indexes when it comes to performance. The $49 billion Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (ticker RSP) attracted a record $7.6 billion of inflows last year, even though its 12% rally trailed the S&P 500’s 24% gain.

DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach is listed as the fund’s manager alongside deputy chief investment officer Jeffrey Sherman. DFVE charges 0.2% annually.

Story continues

In addition to DFVE, the DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF also began trading on Thursday under the ticker DCMT. With the new debuts, DoubleLine now manages six ETFs with more than $900 million in assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.