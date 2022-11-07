U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

DoubleRainbow Biosciences Announces Strategic AI Collaboration with Galixir

DoubleRainbow Biosciences
·4 min read

Sustainable biotech company uses advanced artificial intelligence to further the drug discovery process

LEXINGTON, MASS., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Rainbow, a sustainable health care company harnessing the power of natural evolution through bioengineering to improve the quality of human health, today announced its partnership with Galixir, a biotech company that drives drug discovery through artificial intelligence.

With this agreement, Double Rainbow and Galixir will combine their respective expertise and technologies to pioneer new capabilities for natural product pathway elucidation and enzyme function prediction. Galixir is the ideal artificial intelligence partner for Double Rainbow, as the team has recently demonstrated the utility of their deep-learning-driven natural product biosynthetic pathway prediction algorithm, called BioNavi-NP,i and their drug-protein binding structure prediction tool TankBind, developed based on trigonometry-aware neural networks.ii Double Rainbow harbors high volumes of real-world data for enzyme reactivities and specialized metabolic pathways across all kingdoms of life. Combined, the organizations will leverage their complementary expertise to develop new computational tools and workflows to discover and evolve new catalysts and elevate biosynthetic production capabilities for valuable natural products.

“Our goal is to provide ethical, cost-effective access to rare or endangered natural products that support human health and wellbeing. By working with partners like Galixir, we will pair data from our revolutionary HARMONY and PRISM platforms, with their team’s proprietary AI system to further our ambition to harness the natural world to advance human health,” said Jing-Ke Weng, Ph.D., Co-founder of Double Rainbow. ​“As a biotech company, Double Rainbow strives to elevate the medicinal potential of nature through the latest advances in the areas of genomics, metabolomics, and synthetic biology, and this partnership is a key step in that journey.”

“As an AI-driven company, data is the key to the success of models. By collaborating with Double Rainbow and leveraging their advanced platforms HARMONY and PRISM, our unique models will be fueled with unique data. We will further integrate experiences from computational chemistry and structural biology, and push the limit of computation-driven discovery in this field, making rare or endangered natural products more accessible.” said Chengtao Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Galixir. “Galixir is dedicated to bringing unique value into chemistry and pharmaceutical science. I believe this partnership will certainly make contribution to launch a new paradigm for the whole industry.”

Galixir is a global leader integrating drug discovery and AI with the mission to build a healthier world and make innovative medicines available. The company has 20+ papers in top journals and conference proceedings, covering subjects including molecular generation, property prediction, virtual screening and retrosynthesis prediction.

Double Rainbow has significant experience and expertise in the discovery and development of nature-inspired new medicines leveraging transformative technologies, novel biosynthetic strategies, and deep knowledge base of metabolic systems. Through its proprietary platforms, Double Rainbow is pioneering the future of sustainable natural product manufacturing and novel glyco-drug conjugate technology to promote the health of people and the planet.

 

About Double Rainbow

Double Rainbow is a sustainable biotech company harnessing the power of natural evolution through bioengineering to improve the quality of human health and ensure the sustainability of our planet. By leveraging advances in the areas of genomics, metabolomics, and synthetic biology, we are accessing the richness and efficacy of natural chemistry like never before to bring therapeutics and bioceuticals to the world at scale without harming the environment. Learn more at www.doublerainbowbio.com.

 

About Galixir

Galixir is an AI-driven biotech company integrating computational platforms Pyxir® and M1 and experience of computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry and biology, to bring unique values into pharmaceutical industry. Pyxir® leverages cutting-edge AI algorithms to solve problems in the preclinical development of small molecule drugs and to find candidate molecules with high potency and novel structures. M1, the AI-driven intelligent computing platform, combines AI with classical physics principle and makes breakthroughs in classical molecular modeling by accurately describing interactions between molecules and proteins. Learn more at https://www.galixir.com/en.

i Zheng, S., Zeng, T., Li, C. et al. Deep learning driven biosynthetic pathways navigation for natural products with BioNavi-NP. Nat Commun 13, 3342 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30970-9

ii Lu, W., Wu, Q., Zhang, J., Rao, J., Li, C., & Zheng, S. (2022). TANKBind: Trigonometry-Aware Neural NetworKs for Drug-Protein Binding Structure Prediction. bioRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.06.06.495043

CONTACT: Zoe Tobin / APCO APCO 508 6156770 ztobin@apcoworldwide.com


