U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.20
    +35.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,658.16
    +158.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,125.86
    +173.25 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.19
    +14.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.82 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.20
    +10.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.17 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    +0.0090 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    +0.0205 (+1.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8930
    -1.1270 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,479.10
    +115.31 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.15
    +4.76 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.40
    -46.59 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

DoubleRainbow Biosciences and Landkind to Participate in SupplySide West Conference October 31 - November 4

DoubleRainbow Biosciences
·3 min read

Double Rainbow will present at the Nutrition Capital Network Ingredients & Technology Investor Meeting, co-located with SupplySide West

LEXINGTON, MASS. and LAS VEGAS, NEV., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landkind, a subsidiary of Double Rainbow Biosciences leveraging advances in synthetic biology to deliver precision-engineered supplements to advance human health, today announced it will participate at Informa Markets' SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America being held October 31 – November 4, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev.

Double Rainbow, Landkind’s parent company and a world leader in natural product biosynthesis, will also present at the Nutrition Capital Network Ingredients & Technology Investor Meeting, co-located with SupplySide West. On November 1, Double Rainbow Senior Vice President of Global Business Groups and President of Landkind, Cavan Farley, will share information about Double Rainbow’s novel development platforms with companies and investors looking for the best innovations in nutrition science and technology. The goal of the meeting is to bring together strategic partners and investors with emerging technologies, innovative ingredients, and their entrepreneurs and management teams.

“SupplySide West is known for providing unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders and share innovative ideas, and we are thrilled to be a part of this year’s event,” said Cavan Farley. “This is the perfect time for us to work with like-minded investors and nutrition professionals who hold similar values and missions – producing sustainable, safe dietary supplements, protecting the well-being of people and the planet, and finding ways for health-minded people to thrive. From how they are sourced and produced to how they are tested and measured –Landkind is seeking to fundamentally change the way wellness products are made. We look forward to sharing our work, progress, and vision with the SupplySide community.”

SupplySide is an industry hub for health and nutrition professionals to connect and learn from each other. Events at SupplySide West include educational sessions covering market trends, research and regulatory changes, receptions, and a presentation theatre.

 

###

About Landkind

Landkind is an entirely new class of sustainable supplements, born from mother nature’s blueprint and precision-engineered to advance human health. Our revolutionary process enables us to harness the intelligence of evolution to create wellness products that are identical to what we find in nature. From how we source and produce, to how we test and measure – we’re fundamentally changing the way wellness products are made. Learn more at www.landkind.health.\

About Double Rainbow

Double Rainbow is a sustainable biotech company harnessing the power of natural evolution through bioengineering to improve the quality of human health and ensure the sustainability of our planet. By leveraging advances in the areas of genomics, metabolomics, and synthetic biology, we are accessing the richness and efficacy of natural chemistry like never before to bring therapeutics and bioceuticals to the world at scale without harming the environment. Learn more at www.doublerainbowbio.com.

About SupplySide

SupplySide focuses on the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2023 show will be held April 18-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. The SSN365 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.

CONTACT: Zoe Tobin APCO 508-615-6770 ztobin@apcoworldwide.com


Recommended Stories

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • JD.com Touches a New Low: Now What?

    Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com opened Monday's trading with a gap to the downside and hit a new 52-week low as traders sold in reaction to President Xi's program of militarization and government reshuffling.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

    The oilfield-service provider reported 60 cents in profits for the quarter, beating the 56 cents Wall Street had penciled in.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Adidas has ended their partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

  • Big Oil’s Profits Just Keep Rolling in as World Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s run of record profit will suffer only a minor dent for the third quarter, even as the global economy shows signs of cracking under the pressure of rising inflation and interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Hit to ProfitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyKorean Air Plane Overr

  • Coca-Cola Sales Up 10% as Demand Holds Amid Rising Prices

    The beverage company raised its revenue outlook for the year after its quarterly result topped analyst expectations.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Coca-Cola Stock Jumps As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost

    "Our business is resilient amidst a dynamic operating and macroeconomic environment," said CEO James Quincey.

  • 10 Tech Stocks' Profit Is Still Growing Like It's 2021

    Tech investors may miss the fast-growth days of 2021. But they're still here for a handful of S&P 500 tech stocks.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast on boost from higher prices

    Shares of Coca-Cola rose 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the soda giant also beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates. Average selling prices rose 12% in the third quarter, the maker of Sprite and Fanta said, while unit case volumes increased 4%. Lack of major competition in the global carbonated drinks market has encouraged Coke and PepsiCo to raise prices this year on expectations that their products were among the last to feel the pinch during an economic slowdown.

  • Oil falls for second day as demand worries continue

    Oil futures fell Tuesday, on track for back-to-back losses as investors remained worried about the demand outlook for crude as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks aggressively tighten monetary policy in an effort to wring out stubborn inflation. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLZ22) fell $1.18, or 1.4%, to $83.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude (BRNZ22) the global benchmark, was down $1.29, or 1.4%, at $91.97 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Toyota Launches Second Model In Its bZ Series

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has launched a small electric sedan, Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ (beyond zero) series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network. The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using li

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • Strong equipment, parts demand expected to lift Caterpillar sales

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession increase and after a sales miss in the previous quarter. The world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has weathered inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and escalating freight and production costs by increasing prices over the last two years.