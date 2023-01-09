U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,825.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,138.25
    +24.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.23
    +0.46 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.20
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    -1.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6000
    -0.4300 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,182.97
    +255.74 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.83
    +12.27 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

DoubleTree's Cookie Tin Gets a Malaysian Makeover

·2 min read

Special nationwide cookie tin series showcases Malaysia's architectural splendors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody's favorite DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie celebrates the captivating Malaysian landmarks with its brand-new look.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cookie Tin
DoubleTree by Hilton Cookie Tin

The new DoubleTree cookie tin makeover is a tribute to Malaysia's unique eclectic architecture. From beacons of modernization such as the Petronas Twin Towers, relics from the 20th century British-run colonial era, the iconic 143 feet golden Hindu deity statue, and ancient 7-story Chinese Pagodas, the cookie tin celebrates Malaysia's architectural splendor together with its delicious signature chocolate chip cookie.

Following the success of localizing their campaigns through the pandemic they realized how their brands resonate within the market, and want to further achieve brand presence as they continue to grow their brand in Malaysia.

Perfect for gifting and personal souvenirs, bring home the Malaysian Landmarks DoubleTree cookie tin now available at all DoubleTree's nationwide including the newly opened DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City and DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut or visit EatDrinkHilton.com to get it delivered to the doorstep.

The Malaysian Landmarks cookie tin is the beginning of a collectible series designed to highlight the country's unique cultural wonders. Stay tuned for more.

About DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 580 upscale hotels with nearly 135,000 rooms across 46 countries. Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it's the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community. Thanks to the dedication of its Team Members, DoubleTree by Hilton ensures the absolute best experiences for guests and continues to be a symbol of comfort through contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and event spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.

About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, TwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Hilton National Marketing Office Malaysia

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • Worst May Be Over for Macau Casinos, but Challenges Remain

    With a flood of bettors set to arrive after China reopens its borders, the sector must now help wean the city off its addiction to gambling.

  • Southwest Crisis Shines Light on Clubby World of Airline Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- The operational chaos that engulfed Southwest Airlines Co. over the busy holiday period was a crisis decades in the making.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaIn the aftermath of a meltdown that

  • United and 3 Other Airline Stocks That Can Fly Even Higher

    After a strong second half of 2022, the demand picture in 2023 is less clear, meaning investors may need to be more selective when it comes to picking global airline stocks.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction

    Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors. Epcot has always been known for its international pavilions, featuring exhibits, dining and other attractions, with a few rides. For guests who don't want to stand in long lines to get on the few rides Epcot has, they can stroll around the world to the park's many international pavilions.

  • Universal Shares New Details On Super Nintendo World Theme Park

    Nintendo World is coming to the US for theme park guests looking to level up their vacation experience.

  • Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

    Travelers arriving from abroad are no longer required to undergo expensive and time-consuming quarantines.

  • Boa Constrictor Discovered In Woman's Carry-On Luggage By TSA

    “Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules,” TSA wrote in a hilarious post.

  • The 13 Least Visited National Parks

    The are 63 U.S. National Parks located across the 50 states and assorted territorial possessions. Many are known not just for their stunning natural beauty, but also for the crowds they attract. Yosemite NP in California attracted 3.2 million visitors in 2021, over 5 million visited Zion NP in Utah, and the Great Smoky Mountains on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina had a whopping 14 million visitors.

  • China Reopens to the World as International Travel Restrictions End

    Thousands of international travelers flew in and out of mainland Chinese airports as Beijing removed almost all its Covid-era border restrictions after three years.

  • This Luxe Expedition Ship Sails Surprisingly Close to Home — Here's Why I Loved My Recent Trip

    Thanks to a new expedition ship in the Great Lakes, you don’t have to travel far to find natural wonders.

  • Social Security Recipient? The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 65 and Older

    Most Americans are already retired by the time they turn 65 years old, though not all collect Social Security benefits yet. The average retirement age in the United States is either 63 or 64,...

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global G

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Bed Bath Is Failing. Why It’s Not a Trend.

    For investors following the Bed Bath & Beyond  saga, news that the troubled home goods retailer is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy isn’t a surprise. Moreover, three of the 10 biggest retailers don’t have any debt coming due this year at all: The nearest maturity date for bonds from Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Dollar General ( DG ) and Target ( TGT ) aren’t until May, September, and July of 2024, respectively.

  • How eBay Makes Money: Seller Transactions and Marketing Services

    Though eBay is free for buyers, the $24.6 billion company generates significant revenue from its sellers and through advertisements.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • DoorDash Wants to Run Your Errands Now

    DoorDash started in 2013 helping restaurants meet their delivery demands, and the business has grown exponentially and currently has over 50% of the food delivery service market. DoorDash wasn't just a great business for restaurants needing help meeting the demand of delivery services, but for the consumers who were requesting delivery service as well. DoorDash came to the rescue, and they brought fries with that.