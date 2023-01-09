DoubleTree's Cookie Tin Gets a Malaysian Makeover

Special nationwide cookie tin series showcases Malaysia's architectural splendors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody's favorite DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie celebrates the captivating Malaysian landmarks with its brand-new look.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cookie Tin

The new DoubleTree cookie tin makeover is a tribute to Malaysia's unique eclectic architecture. From beacons of modernization such as the Petronas Twin Towers, relics from the 20th century British-run colonial era, the iconic 143 feet golden Hindu deity statue, and ancient 7-story Chinese Pagodas, the cookie tin celebrates Malaysia's architectural splendor together with its delicious signature chocolate chip cookie.

Following the success of localizing their campaigns through the pandemic they realized how their brands resonate within the market, and want to further achieve brand presence as they continue to grow their brand in Malaysia.

Perfect for gifting and personal souvenirs, bring home the Malaysian Landmarks DoubleTree cookie tin now available at all DoubleTree's nationwide including the newly opened DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City and DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut or visit EatDrinkHilton.com to get it delivered to the doorstep.

The Malaysian Landmarks cookie tin is the beginning of a collectible series designed to highlight the country's unique cultural wonders. Stay tuned for more.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 580 upscale hotels with nearly 135,000 rooms across 46 countries. Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it's the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community. Thanks to the dedication of its Team Members, DoubleTree by Hilton ensures the absolute best experiences for guests and continues to be a symbol of comfort through contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and event spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.



About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Hilton National Marketing Office Malaysia