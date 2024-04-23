DoubleVerify Holdings' (NYSE:DV) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DoubleVerify Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$87m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, DoubleVerify Holdings has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DoubleVerify Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.5%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 200%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From DoubleVerify Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that DoubleVerify Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 14% in the last three years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, DoubleVerify Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

