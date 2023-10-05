Doug Darling of Maybee is retiring after more than 20 years as an at-large director for Michigan Farm Bureau.

“It's been a privilege to serve the Farm Bureau members and Michigan agriculture in that capacity, but I love this industry, and I love this organization, and I look at it as succession planning, and there are some incredibly sharp leaders out there,” Darling, 63, told the Michigan Farm News.

Darling grows 1,800 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat at Darling Farms LLC. He plans to continue farming.

Darling, according to the Michigan Farm News, has been involved in the Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development, World Trade Organization, American Soybean Association, Michigan FFA Alumni Board and Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance board of directors.

Doug Darling

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“The World Trade Organization meeting in Seattle allowed Darling to meet ag leaders, observe negotiations, and sit with the Chinese agriculture ministry. He’s visited seven different countries as an ag representative,” Michigan Farm News said.

Darling won the Michigan Farm Bureau Outstanding Young Farmer and Discussion Meet, Michigan Corn Growers’ state yield contest, and Milk Marketing Inc.’s Outstanding Young Cooperator.

Darling and wife, Helen, have three children.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Doug Darling retires as Michigan Farm Bureau director