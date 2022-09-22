U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, and Shannon Illingworth, Inventor of GrowPods, Describe Future of Farming

0
·3 min read

Senior executives from Bayer AG, Archer Daniel Midland, and ADM say that worldwide crop supplies are tight, according to the Wall Street Journal, causing many to rethink agriculture methodologies

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Doug Heldoorn, CEO, and Shannon Illingworth, the inventor of GrowPods, recently appeared on the popular podcast, Gamechangers LIVE – discussing the future of farming in America and the world. ACTX is the exclusive U.S. distributor of GrowPods - self-contained, hydroponic "micro-farms."

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, the global food supply is in critical condition.

Senior executives from Bayer AG, Archer Daniel Midland, and ADM said worldwide crop supplies remain tight, and persistent drought conditions in the U.S. and South America, along with uneven crop production in Ukraine, are making the situation worse, the Journal reported.

High temperatures this summer exacerbated drought conditions in the U.S. Intense heat in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma set in right when plants require the most water. Some crops were also planted late after a wet spring, causing yield loss, according to agriculture analysts.

According to The Guardian, the world's population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, and will require a 70% increase in global food production. "But with agricultural land in short supply thanks to climate crisis and urbanization, it's clear today's food systems are not ready."

But according to many, the answer to some of these problems can be in hydroponic or vertical farming, "and investors clearly agree," the Guardian stated.

"Indoor farming raised over $1bn in 2021, exceeding the combined funding generated in 2018 and 2019, and the industry is expected to grow to $9.7bn worldwide by 2026," according to the publication.

Fast Company reported controlled environment farms are "100 times more productive than traditional agriculture."

The publication wrote, "technology can secure the future of food...you can grow almost anything hydroponically—it's just a matter of determining which crops make sense, financially and otherwise."

Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said one reason GrowPods are becoming more popular is that people want a healthier lifestyle and they care about the environment.

"One GrowPod will grow about an acre of food with a third of the water compared to traditional farming," he stated. "With an automated and controlled environment, GrowPods can reduce or even eliminate most chemicals, pesticides, contaminants, and disease – so the food is ultra-clean and even better than organic."

"GrowPods can give traditional farmers a niche to grow high-quality produce year-round," Illingworth added. "Because GrowPods can be located virtually anywhere, food can quickly go from farm to the table, dramatically reducing transportation time, so food stays fresh, healthy, and nutritious."

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers Live.

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements All information is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:
The Innovation Agency
www.inov8.us
hello@inov8.us

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doug-heldoorn-ceo-of-actx-and-shannon-illingworth-inventor-of-growpods-describe-future-of-farming-301630818.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

