Doughnuts Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis by Product, End-user, and Regional Forecast 2021-2025

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doughnuts Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Doughnuts Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC- The company offers doughnuts such as raised donuts, cake donuts, and others.

  • Focus Brands LLC- The company offers doughnuts under the brand name Cinnabon. Moreover, the company is also engaged in franchising and operation of restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops, bakeries, and others. Some of the brands operated by the company are Carvel, Jamba, Cinnabon, and Schlotzsky.

  • Glory Hole Doughnuts- The company offers wide range of doughnuts such as cake doughnut, cinnamon bun, caramelita, boston cream, and others.

  • Doughnut Time Ltd.

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • J.CO Donuts & Coffee

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. 

The Doughnuts Market value is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Geographical Market Analysis

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).  35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for doughnuts in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families will facilitate the doughnut market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts) and end-user (foodservice and retail). The doughnuts market share growth by the yeast doughnuts segment will be significant during the forecast period. Major retail outlets like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. Sarl) and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. mostly offer traditional yeast-raised doughnuts. Glazed yeast doughnuts are the most popular type of doughnut across the world. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market. Therefore, such offerings by vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the yeast doughnuts segment of the market during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Doughnuts Market size

Doughnuts Market trends

Doughnuts Market analysis

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the doughnuts market is the growing number of stores and retail outlets. The culture of socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. The increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic segment have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains for establishing new outlets. Therefore, the growing number of stores and retail outlets are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge

The fluctuating prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the doughnuts market during the forecast period. Depending on the availability, the prices of raw materials that are required to make doughnuts, such as sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa, and milk, can fluctuate. Also, in recent years, the widening gap between the demand for and supply of these raw materials has increased their costs substantially. Any increase in the price of raw materials not only increases the manufacturing costs but also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Also, to remain competitive in the market, manufacturers generally experiment with cheaper substitutes. This rise in raw material costs, in turn, increases product prices. This becomes a challenge for market vendors to introduce new product varieties with special or unique ingredients that enrich the taste of their doughnuts and attract more consumers. The rising product prices affect the buying decisions of consumers, which ultimately affects sales volumes and the growth of the market.

Doughnuts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Doughnuts Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Doughnuts Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Doughnuts Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Doughnuts Market vendors

Related Reports:

Specialty Bakery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The specialty bakery market share is projected to rise by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 4%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Packaged Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to Technavio's analyst, the packaged bakery products market size is expected to be valued at USD 163.9 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.75%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Doughnuts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.10

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

  • Doughnut Time Ltd.

  • Focus Brands LLC

  • Glory Hole Doughnuts

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • J.CO Donuts & Coffee

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

