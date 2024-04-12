Douglas Campbell Bought 4.8% More Shares In America's Car-Mart

Investors who take an interest in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, Douglas Campbell, recently paid US$61.62 per share to buy US$199k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for America's Car-Mart

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At America's Car-Mart

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Adam Peterson, sold US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$125 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$59.01. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Adam Peterson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.61k shares for US$230k. On the other hand they divested 69.30k shares, for US$8.3m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like America's Car-Mart better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does America's Car-Mart Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.7% of America's Car-Mart shares, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The America's Car-Mart Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by America's Car-Mart insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing America's Car-Mart. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for America's Car-Mart and we suggest you have a look.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.