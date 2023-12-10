Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.295

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will pay a dividend of $0.295 on the 29th of December. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Douglas Dynamics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Douglas Dynamics' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 122.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Douglas Dynamics Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.83 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Douglas Dynamics' earnings per share has shrunk at 15% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Douglas Dynamics is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Douglas Dynamics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

