Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.295

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will pay a dividend of $0.295 on the 29th of March. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Douglas Dynamics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 137.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 51% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Douglas Dynamics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.83 total annually to $1.18. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.6% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Douglas Dynamics' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Douglas Dynamics is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Douglas Dynamics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

