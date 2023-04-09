Douglas Dynamics' (NYSE:PLOW) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Douglas Dynamics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$59m ÷ (US$597m - US$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Douglas Dynamics has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Douglas Dynamics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Douglas Dynamics here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Douglas Dynamics, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Douglas Dynamics in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Douglas Dynamics is paying out 47% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Douglas Dynamics has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 20% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Douglas Dynamics does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

While Douglas Dynamics isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

