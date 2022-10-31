U.S. markets closed

Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
·19 min read
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Delivered Strong Top and Bottom-Line Year-over-Year Improvements Despite Ongoing Macroeconomic Headwinds

Highlights:

  • Net Sales of $166.1 Million, a 30.1% increase compared to 3Q21

  • Net Income increased 88.9% to $13.3 million, or $0.56 of Diluted EPS

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.2% to $25.1 million

  • Raised and narrowed 2022 guidance on strong quarter results

  • Paid $0.29 per share cash dividend on September 30, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with our performance this quarter and year to date, especially in light of the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” noted Bob McCormick, President & CEO. “Both segments delivered across the board improvements compared to the same quarter last year. While the predicted increase in chassis and component supply has yet to materialize in any significant way, demand for our products and services remains strong. We commend our teams for delivering on the factors within our control and anticipating trends with external challenges, while consistently going above and beyond for our customers.”

Consolidated Third Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions
(except Margins & EPS)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Net Sales

$166.1

$127.6

Gross Profit Margin

24.8%

24.0%

 

 

 

Income from Operations

$19.5

$10.4

Net Income

$13.3

$7.0

Diluted EPS

$0.56

$0.30

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$25.1

$15.5

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.1%

12.1%

Adjusted Net Income

$13.5

$7.0

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.57

$0.29

  • Consolidated third quarter 2022 Net Sales increased by $38.5 million, or 30.1%, compared to the same period last year, based on increased volumes and pricing adjustments in both segments.

  • Income from Operations, Net Income, Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA all increased significantly compared to 3Q21 due to higher volumes in both segments and improved price realization somewhat offset by operational inefficiencies due to supply chain constraints.

  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $1.6 million to $19.2 million during the third quarter 2022, due to higher labor costs and other discretionary spending returning to more normalized levels.

  • Interest expense increased by $1.1 million to $3.3 million primarily due to higher interest on increased revolver borrowings compared to the prior year, plus higher interest rates on the term loan.

  • The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 14.6% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Effective tax rates for both quarters were lower than historical averages due to a discrete tax benefit of $0.8 million in 3Q21 related to favorable state income tax audit results, versus a discrete tax benefit of $0.9 million in 3Q22 related to favorable state tax rate changes.

Work Truck Attachments Segment Third Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Net Sales

$108.2

$81.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$22.9

$14.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

21.2%

18.2%

  • Work Truck Attachment Net Sales were $108.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $26.9 million, or 33.0% over the prior year, due to strong conclusion to the pre-season order period and higher pricing compared to last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 55.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to increased volume, price realization and inflationary pressures stabilizing, which was partly offset by increased labor costs.

Work Truck Solutions Segment Third Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Net Sales

$57.9

$46.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.2

$0.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

3.8%

1.5%

  • Work Truck Solutions Net Sales increased $11.6 million, or approximately 25.1%, compared to the corresponding period of last year, due to higher volumes on more predictable but still constricted supply of chassis and price realization.

  • Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the third quarter of 2021, although it continues to be impacted by constricted supply of chassis and components impacting efficiency, plus inflationary pressures on material, labor, and freight costs.

Dividend & Liquidity

  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of the Company's common stock was declared on September 6, 2022, and paid on September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2022.

  • Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the first nine months of 2022 increased to $74.5 million from $19.5 million in the same period 2021.

  • Free Cash Flow for the first nine months of 2022 decreased to $(83.4) million from $(26.8) million for the same period 2021, largely due to higher accounts receivable attributable to the increase in sales, as well as higher inventory from increased material costs and pulling forward supply.

Outlook

McCormick stated, “We are raising and narrowing our guidance ranges today given our robust performance so far this year, plus the positive demand trends we see and strong backlog in our Solutions segment. The results we’ve delivered despite the uncertain external conditions are a testament to our collaborative, problem solving culture. While we expect that these headwinds will persist into 2023, we believe we remain on track to deliver our long-term financial targets.”

The 2022 financial outlook has been raised and narrowed as follows:

  • Net Sales are expected to be between $600 million and $630 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $80 million to $95 million.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.65 per share to $2.05 per share.

  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% - 25%.

  • The outlook assumes relatively stable economic conditions, consistent supply chain performance, and our core markets will experience average snowfall levels in fourth quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). To join the conference call, please dial (833) 634-5024 domestically, or (412) 902-4205 internationally.

The call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.douglasdynamics.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, replays will be available for one week following the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other external users of its consolidated financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as further adjusted for certain charges consisting of unrelated legal and consulting fees, stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, certain purchase accounting expenses, and incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because it provides the Company and its investors with additional tools to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company’s management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and financial projections, and to evaluate the Company’s ability to make certain payments, including dividends, in compliance with its senior credit facilities, which is determined based on a calculation of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (calculated on a diluted basis) represents net income and earnings per share (as defined by GAAP), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, certain charges related to unrelated legal fees and consulting fees, incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges, net of their income tax impact. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. Adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges are non-cash and are related to overall financial market conditions; therefore, management believes such costs are unrelated to our business and are not representative of our results.  Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are useful in assessing the Company’s financial performance by eliminating expenses and income that are not reflective of the underlying business performance.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.  Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other financial measures such as Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities.  We believe that free cash flow represents our ability to generate additional cash flow from our business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, including as a result of global climate change, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs or inflationary conditions, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, increases in the price of fuel or freight, a significant decline in economic conditions, including as a result of global health epidemics such as COVID-19, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends or out ability to execute repurchases under out stock repurchase program, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the business of Henderson Enterprises Group, Inc., which we acquired in 2014, or the assets of Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment Company, Inc., which we acquired in 2016, and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisitions or any future acquisitions, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Financial Statements

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

2022

2021

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,843

$

36,964

Accounts receivable, net

 

165,266

 

71,035

Inventories

 

133,799

 

104,019

Inventories - truck chassis floor plan

 

564

 

2,655

Refundable income taxes paid

 

-

 

1,222

Prepaid and other current assets

 

7,491

 

4,536

Total current assets

 

309,963

 

220,431

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

66,938

 

66,787

Goodwill

 

113,134

 

113,134

Other intangible assets, net

 

134,219

 

142,109

Operating lease - right of use asset

 

16,980

 

18,462

Non-qualified benefit plan assets

 

8,340

 

10,347

Other long-term assets

 

5,213

 

1,206

Total assets

$

654,787

$

572,476

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

26,104

$

27,375

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

33,660

 

36,126

Floor plan obligations

 

564

 

2,655

Operating lease liability - current

 

4,748

 

4,623

Income taxes payable

 

1,579

 

-

Short term borrowings

 

84,000

 

-

Current portion of long-term debt

 

11,137

 

11,137

Total current liabilities

 

161,792

 

81,916

 

 

 

Retiree benefits and deferred compensation

 

15,099

 

17,170

Deferred income taxes

 

30,679

 

29,789

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

197,988

 

206,058

Operating lease liability - noncurrent

 

13,726

 

15,408

Other long-term liabilities

 

5,065

 

7,525

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

230,438

 

214,610

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

654,787

$

572,476

 

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Month Period Ended

 

Nine Month Period Ended

 

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

166,100

 

$

127,636

 

 

$

456,262

 

$

388,508

 

Cost of sales

 

124,831

 

 

97,001

 

 

 

342,696

 

 

282,823

 

Gross profit

 

41,269

 

 

30,635

 

 

 

113,566

 

 

105,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

 

19,181

 

 

17,607

 

 

 

63,578

 

 

59,488

 

Intangibles amortization

 

2,630

 

 

2,642

 

 

 

7,890

 

 

8,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

19,458

 

 

10,386

 

 

 

42,098

 

 

38,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(3,266

)

 

(2,167

)

 

 

(7,852

)

 

(9,514

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(4,936

)

Other income, net

 

(17

)

 

15

 

 

 

94

 

 

123

 

Income before taxes

 

16,175

 

 

8,234

 

 

 

34,340

 

 

23,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

2,895

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

7,243

 

 

1,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

13,280

 

$

7,030

 

 

$

27,097

 

$

21,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

22,886,793

 

 

22,980,951

 

 

 

22,925,231

 

 

22,945,617

 

Diluted

 

22,886,793

 

 

22,992,793

 

 

 

22,926,943

 

 

22,960,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders

$

0.57

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.16

 

$

0.94

 

Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders

$

0.56

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.14

 

$

0.92

 

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

0.29

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.86

 

 

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

Nine Month Period Ended

 

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

Net income

$

27,097

 

$

21,875

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,626

 

 

15,235

 

Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed asset

 

130

 

 

(165

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

--

 

 

4,936

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

 

367

 

 

770

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,563

 

 

6,025

 

Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges

 

(516

)

 

(1,020

)

Provision (credit) for losses on accounts receivable

 

(175

)

 

519

 

Deferred income taxes

 

890

 

 

872

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,481

 

 

2,360

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(94,056

)

 

(41,459

)

Inventories

 

(29,781

)

 

(20,391

)

Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets

 

(3,732

)

 

(3,545

)

Accounts payable

 

(365

)

 

538

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(888

)

 

(3,433

)

Benefit obligations and other long-term liabilities

 

3,873

 

 

(2,598

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(74,486

)

 

(19,481

)

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(8,924

)

 

(7,271

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(8,924

)

 

(7,271

)

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(6,001

)

 

--

 

Payments of financing costs

 

--

 

 

(1,371

)

Borrowings on long-term debt

 

--

 

 

224,438

 

Dividends paid

 

(20,273

)

 

(19,880

)

Net revolver borrowings

 

84,000

 

 

37,000

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(8,437

)

 

(247,125

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

49,289

 

 

(6,938

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(34,121

)

 

(33,690

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

36,964

 

 

41,030

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,843

 

$

7,340

 

 

 

 

Non-cash operating and financing activities

 

 

Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations

$

2,215

 

$

28,012

 

 

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three month period ended September 30,

 

Nine month period ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

13,280

 

 

$

7,030

 

$

27,097

 

$

21,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense - net

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

2,167

 

 

7,852

 

 

9,514

Income tax expense

 

 

2,895

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

7,243

 

 

1,943

Depreciation expense

 

 

2,603

 

 

 

2,380

 

 

7,736

 

 

7,183

Intangibles amortization

 

 

2,630

 

 

 

2,642

 

 

7,890

 

 

8,052

EBITDA

 

 

24,674

 

 

 

15,423

 

 

57,818

 

 

48,567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

510

 

 

 

5

 

 

5,563

 

 

6,025

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,936

COVID-19 (1)

 

 

7

 

 

 

12

 

 

39

 

 

67

Other charges (2)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

50

 

 

449

 

 

44

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

25,131

 

 

$

15,490

 

$

63,869

 

$

59,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.

(2)  Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.


Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Segment Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Work Truck Attachments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

108,235

 

 

$

81,373

 

 

$

284,375

 

 

$

227,992

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,929

 

 

$

14,790

 

 

$

59,562

 

 

$

55,206

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

21.2%

 

 

 

18.2%

 

 

 

20.9%

 

 

 

24.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Work Truck Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

57,865

 

 

$

46,263

 

 

$

171,887

 

 

$

160,516

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,202

 

 

$

700

 

 

$

4,307

 

 

$

4,433

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

3.8%

 

 

 

1.5%

 

 

 

2.5%

 

 

 

2.8%

 

 

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three month period ended September 30,

 

 

Nine month period ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

13,280

 

 

$

7,030

 

 

 

$

27,097

 

 

$

21,875

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

510

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

5,563

 

 

 

6,025

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,936

 

COVID-19 (1)

 

 

7

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

67

 

Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2)

 

(172

)

 

 

(171

)

 

 

 

(516

)

 

 

(1,020

)

Other charges (3)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

449

 

 

 

44

 

Tax effect on adjustments

 

 

(72

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

(1,384

)

 

 

(2,513

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

13,493

 

 

$

6,952

 

 

 

$

31,248

 

 

$

29,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

 

22,886,793

 

 

 

22,980,951

 

 

 

 

22,925,231

 

 

 

22,945,617

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution

 

22,886,793

 

 

 

22,992,793

 

 

 

 

22,926,943

 

 

 

22,960,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.92

 

Adjustments net of income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.20

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.16

 

COVID-19 (1)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.04

)

Other charges (3)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings pershare

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.

 

(2)  Reflects non-cash mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented.

 

(3)  Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.

 

 

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three month period ended September 30,

 

Nine month period ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(16,282

)

 

$

(32,622

)

 

$

(74,486

)

 

$

(19,481

)

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(3,344

)

 

 

(2,685

)

 

 

(8,924

)

 

 

(7,271

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(19,626

)

 

$

(35,307

)

 

$

(83,410

)

 

$

(26,752

)

 

For further information contact:
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com


