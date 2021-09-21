U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,369.48
    +11.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,026.42
    +55.95 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,802.95
    +89.05 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.55
    +5.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2090
    -0.2110 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,224.40
    -1,182.45 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.09
    -14.76 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Douglas Elliman Announces Strategic Investment in Bilt Rewards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Introduces Renter Rewards Program to Help Residents Earn Points on Rent with No Fees

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Valley Ventures, an investment vehicle managed by Douglas Elliman's parent company, Vector Group (NYSE: VGR), announced today a renter rewards program via strategic investment in Bilt Rewards, the first loyalty program and co-brand credit card for renters. The investment comes as Douglas Elliman officially joins the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 2 million rental units across the country where renters can enroll in the loyalty program to earn points on rent with no fees.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman)
Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman)

"We are proud to support and align ourselves with Bilt Rewards as its program fills a gap in the market to set renters up for financial success and encourage a path towards homeownership," says Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman.

"New Valley Ventures is dedicated to investing in innovative tech-driven solutions for the greater real estate community," adds Dan Sachar, Managing Director of New Valley Ventures and Vice President of Enterprise Innovation for Vector Group.

The funding round, which also counts Mastercard, Wells Fargo and other leading real estate property owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, GID, Lennar, The Moinian Group, Morgan Properties, Starwood Capital Group, and Related Group as investors, will propel Bilt Rewards to further expand its loyalty partner network, grow its organic distribution channels, and open the Bilt Rewards platform and Bilt Mastercard more widely to the public.

Launched this June by Kairos HQ, Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program and co-brand credit card for renters, enabling the country's 109 million renters to finally earn points on their largest monthly expense with no fees. By offering the Bilt Rewards program to tenants across Douglas Elliman's rental portfolio including new development projects, residents can now earn points with every on-time rent payment.

"Douglas Elliman is continuously looking for new ways to improve the renting experience and build long-lasting relationships with our residents," says Matthew Villetto, Executive Vice President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, on the investment and partnership. "Bilt is unique in that it offers a true win-win platform for renters and property managers where everyone can benefit."

Additionally, Douglas Elliman residents will be among the first to receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard, the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no fee. With the card, Douglas Elliman residents can earn 1x points on every dollar of rent, 2x points on travel purchases, 3x points on dining, and 1x points on all other non-rent purchases, allowing them to maximize rewards potential, all with no annual fee.

Through Bilt, renters can redeem points for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotels, fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios, and can even use points towards rent credits or a future down payment on a home. When paying rent through the Bilt Rewards app, members can also have their rent payments reported to the credit bureaus at no cost, which can help build credit history for millions of young renters.

Bilt Rewards CEO and Founder Ankur Jain continues, "Our relationships with the country's top real estate owners, property technology investors, property managers, and brokerages, now including New Valley Ventures and Douglas Elliman, has helped us to develop the best value proposition for everyone involved in the renting equation. We are excited to work hand-in-hand in building a program that will transform the renting experience as we know it for millions of people across the country."

New Valley Ventures continues to invest in promising, next-generation technologies in order to propel the real estate industry into the future and further benefit the agent, renter and buyer experience. In doing so, New Valley Ventures utilizes its deep industry knowledge through Douglas Elliman to advise on meaningful digital development, tech solutions and financial software.

"We are excited to offer our residents access to this trailblazing program and to work with Bilt in growing this product," explains Hal D. Gavzie, Executive Manager of Leasing at Douglas Elliman. "This partnership underscores Douglas Elliman's commitment to fostering long-term relationships with our clientele, from renters to homeowners and landlords, in addition to generating creative solutions to ease the home seeking process."

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com or download the Bilt Rewards app.

ABOUT VECTOR GROUP
Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.vectorgroupltd.com.

ABOUT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN
Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

ABOUT BILT REWARDS
Launched by Kairos HQ in June 2021, Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the nation's largest real estate owners including Avalon Bay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 9 loyalty programs allowing travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use Bilt points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-elliman-announces-strategic-investment-in-bilt-rewards-301381910.html

SOURCE Douglas Elliman

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • Why Did Upstart Just Hit a Fresh All-Time High Today?

    What happened The stock market was having a mildly strong day. As of 1 p.m. EDT, all three major averages were higher by 0.3% or less. However, high-momentum fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was another story altogether.

  • ‘Dead duck’s mouth’ — CEO of China Evergrande’s leaked letter to employees gets panned on social media

    Xu Jiayin, the chairman of troubled China Evergrande was overheard trying to rally his employees, but it didn't go well.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September

    A large portion of that market actually revolves around algorithms and software platforms that help companies make data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, streamline their operations, and cut costs. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are usually associated with high-end PC gaming, but it also sells high-end GPUs for data centers that process AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently than stand-alone CPUs.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

    Despite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. All the major equity indexes closed lower with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq. While closing above their intraday lows, they, nonetheless, all closed below support and their 50-day moving averages, including the Nasdaq Composite (see above), Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Transports, which are now negative as are the rest.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.