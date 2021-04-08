U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.61
    +14.66 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,457.94
    +11.68 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,815.98
    +127.14 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.48
    +9.43 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.69
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +16.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.32 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0180 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2000
    -0.6300 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,806.71
    +989.63 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.41
    +30.72 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Named Exclusive Marketing and Sales Brokerage for 53 West 53 by Pritzker Prize-winning Architect Jean Nouvel

·5 min read

53 West 53 is an inimitable addition to the New York City skyline with museum-like finishes and design. Perched atop the Museum of Modern Art, the building offers unrivalled services and panoramic views of Manhattan.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing announced today that the firm has been appointed as the exclusive marketing and sales agent for 53 West 53 developed by Singapore-based luxury developer Pontiac Land Group and international real estate firm Hines. Jean Nouvel's gracefully tapered glass tower is adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, with interiors by Thierry Despont. 53 West 53 stands 1,050 feet tall and 82 floors high, and is comprised of 145 luxury residences and a remarkable amenity suite. Many residences offer sweeping views of Central Park, the Hudson River, the East River and the Manhattan skyline.

Photo Credit: Giles Ashford
Photo Credit: Giles Ashford

The marketing and sales efforts will be led by Shari Scharfer-Rollins, serving as director of sales, and leading Douglas Elliman agents Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, Frances Katzen, Jade Chan and Matthew Mackay.

"With its unrivaled location, striking façade and impeccably detailed residences, 53 West 53 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a masterfully designed and best in class condominium. As it soars high above the Museum of Modern Art, the building makes a dramatic impact on the New York City skyline and its interiors exude museum-quality finishes," said Samantha Sax, Chief Marketing Officer, USA, Pontiac Land Group. "We are looking forward to working with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing on this iconic project as they offer a depth of sales talent, true global reach and the market expertise required for this very special offering."

Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, residences range from one-to-four bedrooms, and from over 1,000 square feet to over 7,900 square feet. The custom kitchens include back-painted glass cabinetry with polished nickel detailing designed by Thierry Despont for Molteni, polished Statuary marble countertops and islands with beveled edge detail and back-lit Statuary marble backsplash with polished finish.

The bathrooms are appointed with Verona limestone floors and baseboards, Noir St. Laurent marble feature walls, Peruvian golden polished travertine feature walls at tub and showers in select residences, Lefroy Brooks cast iron soaking tub with Verona limestone surround and LED cove lighting detail, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished nickel fittings and accessories.

"Douglas Elliman prides ourselves on our success at many of New York City's most ambitious new developments," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "53 West 53, with its unparalleled views of Manhattan and world-class architecture and design makes it one of the city's most sought-after new developments and we are enormously proud to be working with Pontiac Land Group and Hines in this new phase of marketing and sales."

"New York City is one of the most culturally significant cities in the world, and with the expansion of the Museum of Modern Art, 53 West 53 is truly at the epicenter of it all," said Susan de França, President and CEO, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "We are eager to start selling and are honored to be working on such a prestigious project."

Residents will enjoy a host of amenities and high touch five-star services the moment they walk into the building. After entering through the dynamic entry vestibule, you are greeted by a Thierry Despont designed lobby featuring warm interiors with oak wall paneling and flooring, Noir St. Laurent marble inlays and coffered ceilings. Directly off of the lobby is the library which is elegantly appointed with custom furnishings and fireplace. Despont also designed the spectacular Central Park view double-height lounge on the 46th floor.

The living experience at 53 West 53 is further elevated by entertainment and leisure spaces including a private state-of-the-art theater; private formal dining room; double-height wine tasting room with private, temperature-controlled wine vaults; and children's playroom. Residents also receive a deeded membership to MoMA.

The striking 15,000 square foot full-floor Wellness Center, managed by The Wright Fit, includes sauna, steam and massage treatment rooms; naturally lit 65-foot lap pool, whirlpool and cold plunge; poolside, there are living "vertical gardens" by noted French landscape designer Patrick Blanc; international-specification squash court; and golf simulator. Additional amenities for purchase include private storage and bicycle storage; studio and one bedroom accessory suites; and a chauffeur lounge off the service entrance, among others.

Currently, 53 West 53 has two breathtaking model residences. The first is a palatial full-floor residence on the 65th floor overlooking Central Park. Designed by Rebecca Robertson, Residence 65 is a 6,448 square foot home priced at $46,680,000. The second residence is designed by AD100 designer, Brad Ford. Residence 36A is 3,020 square feet and priced at $9,740,000.

53 West 53 is currently offerering immediate closings and occupancy. For more information, please visit www.53w53.com or call (212) 688-5300.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, New Jersey, South Florida, California, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms with over 100 in-house development professionals and an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. The company's hybrid platform of matching experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals provides unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 61 countries. http://www.elliman.com/new-developments

Photo Credit: Evan Joseph
Photo Credit: Evan Joseph
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-elliman-development-marketing-named-exclusive-marketing-and-sales-brokerage-for-53-west-53-by-pritzker-prize-winning-architect-jean-nouvel-301265261.html

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Development Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Uniqlo owner posts 23% jump in HY profit, raises annual profit estimate

    Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, on Thursday reported a 23% jump in half-yearly operating profit and raised its full-year profit estimate. The company has been among the most resilient retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Uniqlo's focus on China and Japan helped it escape the worst of the downturn that hit the United States and Europe. Fast Retailing said operating profit was 168 billion yen ($1.53 billion) in the six months through February, against 136.7 billion yen a year earlier.

  • Bond Rout Drove Japan Funds to Offload $5.8 Billion of U.S. Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors turned sellers of U.S. sovereign debt to the tune of 618.7 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in February as the global bond rout forced them to cut losses.The net sales, the first since August, also came as they sold a record amount of Australian sovereign debt, according to Japan’s balance-of-payment figures released on Thursday.“As U.S. yields led global yields higher in February, net selling broadly overwhelmed the Japanese investment stance,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “Investors look to have cut their losses.”As the Biden administration’s pandemic-relief bill boosted expectations for a stronger U.S. economic recovery and pushed down bonds, Japanese investors reduced their interest-rate risk exposures, said Kenta Inoue, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Ltd. in Tokyo. He added that there may also have been some profit taking.The net sales of Australian sovereign bonds totaled 643 billion yen in February, the biggest sales in figures going back to 2005.Japanese funds had been scooping up bonds Down Under and likely became spooked as markets tested the central bank’s commitment to its monetary program, said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. in Tokyo.Australia’s 10-year government bond yields rose above 1.9% in late February while those in the U.S. peaked around 1.6% that month.Separate preliminary monthly figures from the Ministry of Finance showed life insurers were net sellers of foreign bonds for a ninth month in March.Below is a table showing net purchases/sales of overseas sovereign bonds in billions of yen, based on data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.Note: Sovereign bonds in the Japanese data refer to securities issued by governments, government agencies and local authorities, andthose with the original maturities of more than one year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR to Invest $500 Million in Software Provider Box Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is leading a $500 million investment in Box Inc. in a deal that will see one of its representatives join the board of the cloud software company.The private equity firm said on Thursday it will receive preferred convertible stock in Box as a result of the transaction, according to a statement that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.While Aaron Levie will continue as Box’s chief executive officer after the deal but will step down as chairman, Box said. He will remain on the board.“The investment from KKR is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, strategy, and continued efforts to increase growth and profitability,” Levie said.Technology executive Bethany Mayer will take Levie’s place as chair. Mayer, who is also a director at Sempra Energy and Marvell Technology Group Ltd., joined the board last year as part of a settlement with activist Starboard Value.“I believe we have the right strategy and right team in place to further cement our leadership position in the market by driving growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value,” Mayer said.KKR’s John Park, who heads Americas technology private equity at the firm, will separately join the board, which will be expanded to 10 directors.End of ReviewThe proceeds from the investment will be used to fund share buybacks. The agreement with KKR also marks the conclusion of Box’s strategic review.Box fell 8.8% to $22.14 at 10:40 a.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $3.6 billion. The stock is up 47% in the past year.Levie, 36, co-founded Box in 2005 from his University of Southern California dorm room and took the company public a decade later. He’s been chairman and CEO of the Redwood City, California, company since it began.Activist investor Starboard took a stake in Box in 2019, saying the company had underperformed its peers and could be an attractive takeover target. The firm, led by Jeff Smith, owns almost 8% of Box, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.Starboard reached a settlement agreement with Box last March that saw three new directors join its board. As part of that truce, the activist investor agreed to a standstill agreement, which expired on April 6. Starboard now has until May 11 to decide whether it will put forth additional directors at this year’s annual general meeting after Box extended the nomination deadline last month.Morgan Stanley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Sidley Austin LLP advised Box.(Updates trading in ninth paragraph; adds details about Starboard in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • The biggest ‘inflation scare’ in 40 years is coming — what stock-market investors need to know

    It's unclear whether inflation will see a lasting comeback, but a booming, stimulus-fed economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic seems all but certain to send some near-term inflationary shock waves through financial markets in the months to come.

  • Exclusive: Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources

    Brazilian payments firm Elo has chosen six banks to manage its initial public offering, four sources close to the matter said, in the first concrete sign it is proceeding with a move first proposed by shareholders in August. The payments network - launched a decade ago to compete with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc - is planning an IPO on Nasdaq, the sources said, following recent successful listings by Brazilian financial services firms such as XP Inc and StoneCo Ltd.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Canada's Enerplus to buy some of Hess' North Dakota assets

    Canada's oil and gas sector had a record start to 2021 in terms of mergers and acquisitions as the energy sector benefits from a rebound in oil prices from the pandemic-led crash last year, and as smaller companies bet on economies of scale. Enerplus said it will buy 78,700 net acres in North Dakota, adjacent to its current core Bakken acreage, with about 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of working interest production from Hess.

  • IHOP plans to hire 10,000 workers as demand picks up

    Fast-food companies and some other restaurant chains have seen sales rise as the weather turns warmer, limits on dining room capacities lifted, and people using stimulus checks to eat out. The U.S. restaurant industry in March was about 1.2 million employees short from the same month in 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands Inc, said earlier this week it would hire at least 5,000 workers at an April job fair, while McDonald's Corp franchisees are aiming to recruit 5,000 employees just in the state of Ohio, according to local media reports in late March.

  • Archegos-Linked Banks Get Pressed for Answers by Sherrod Brown

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown asked banks involved with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management to explain their role in the firm’s implosion.Credit Suisse Securities LLC, Nomura Holding America Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley should respond with “answers about the margin call and market activity connected to Archegos,” according to a letter to the firms released Thursday by the Ohio Democrat.Brown compared the forced sales by Hwang’s family office to Long-Term Capital Management and other episodes that destabilized markets and said they show the threat to investors “when excessive leverage is combined with careless risk taking,” according to the letter.While Brown didn’t ask the firms to testify, his effort may signal that lawmakers could hold hearings on the matter.“I am troubled, but not surprised, by the news reports that Archegos entered into risky derivatives transactions facilitated by major investment banks, resulting in panicked selling of stocks worth tens of billions of dollars and those banks collectively losing nearly $10 billion,” Brown wrote.Brown said he wanted details on regulatory requirements for family offices, how they are evaluated as prospective clients and what collateral is maintained.The senator also asked for supervisor or risk committee approvals for Archegos as well as any “consideration of the 2012 agreement to criminal wire fraud by Tiger Asia Management LLC, Mr. Hwang’s prior firm.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Early Retirement Is Not as Good as It Sounds. Advisors Need to Persuade Clients to Keep Working.

    In a typical year, come summertime, a few teachers in western Pennsylvania would contact Brad Hindman’s office, wanting to talk about the feasibility of retiring in a year or maybe two. “This is the first year that in June and July we got people coming to our office seeking out our advice [when] it wasn’t, ‘Can I retire next year,’ ” says Hindman, a Wells Fargo advisor based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Clients who want to retire before they are ready are a perennial challenge for advisors.

  • Fixing the credit Catch-22: How Biden wants to make credit scores fairer

    A chance conversation with a customer ended up saving Vincent Lipford, a self-employed barber in Memphis, Tennessee, more than $20,000. The 51-year-old single father was stuck in a subprime auto loan with a 25% annualized interest rate because he lacked the credit history that would allow him to obtain financing from traditional lenders. When Donald Hall, regional vice president at the Hope Credit Union, strolled in one Saturday for his weekly haircut, he was alarmed to learn about Lipford's situation.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Is Overdue for a Big Price Move

    Bitcoin may be building for a big move as price volatility hits four-month low.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.