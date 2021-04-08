Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Named Exclusive Marketing and Sales Brokerage for 53 West 53 by Pritzker Prize-winning Architect Jean Nouvel

53 West 53 is an inimitable addition to the New York City skyline with museum-like finishes and design. Perched atop the Museum of Modern Art, the building offers unrivalled services and panoramic views of Manhattan.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing announced today that the firm has been appointed as the exclusive marketing and sales agent for 53 West 53 developed by Singapore-based luxury developer Pontiac Land Group and international real estate firm Hines. Jean Nouvel's gracefully tapered glass tower is adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, with interiors by Thierry Despont. 53 West 53 stands 1,050 feet tall and 82 floors high, and is comprised of 145 luxury residences and a remarkable amenity suite. Many residences offer sweeping views of Central Park, the Hudson River, the East River and the Manhattan skyline.

The marketing and sales efforts will be led by Shari Scharfer-Rollins, serving as director of sales, and leading Douglas Elliman agents Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, Frances Katzen, Jade Chan and Matthew Mackay.

"With its unrivaled location, striking façade and impeccably detailed residences, 53 West 53 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a masterfully designed and best in class condominium. As it soars high above the Museum of Modern Art, the building makes a dramatic impact on the New York City skyline and its interiors exude museum-quality finishes," said Samantha Sax, Chief Marketing Officer, USA, Pontiac Land Group. "We are looking forward to working with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing on this iconic project as they offer a depth of sales talent, true global reach and the market expertise required for this very special offering."





Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, residences range from one-to-four bedrooms, and from over 1,000 square feet to over 7,900 square feet. The custom kitchens include back-painted glass cabinetry with polished nickel detailing designed by Thierry Despont for Molteni, polished Statuary marble countertops and islands with beveled edge detail and back-lit Statuary marble backsplash with polished finish.

The bathrooms are appointed with Verona limestone floors and baseboards, Noir St. Laurent marble feature walls, Peruvian golden polished travertine feature walls at tub and showers in select residences, Lefroy Brooks cast iron soaking tub with Verona limestone surround and LED cove lighting detail, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished nickel fittings and accessories.

"Douglas Elliman prides ourselves on our success at many of New York City's most ambitious new developments," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "53 West 53, with its unparalleled views of Manhattan and world-class architecture and design makes it one of the city's most sought-after new developments and we are enormously proud to be working with Pontiac Land Group and Hines in this new phase of marketing and sales."

"New York City is one of the most culturally significant cities in the world, and with the expansion of the Museum of Modern Art, 53 West 53 is truly at the epicenter of it all," said Susan de França, President and CEO, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "We are eager to start selling and are honored to be working on such a prestigious project."

Residents will enjoy a host of amenities and high touch five-star services the moment they walk into the building. After entering through the dynamic entry vestibule, you are greeted by a Thierry Despont designed lobby featuring warm interiors with oak wall paneling and flooring, Noir St. Laurent marble inlays and coffered ceilings. Directly off of the lobby is the library which is elegantly appointed with custom furnishings and fireplace. Despont also designed the spectacular Central Park view double-height lounge on the 46th floor.

The living experience at 53 West 53 is further elevated by entertainment and leisure spaces including a private state-of-the-art theater; private formal dining room; double-height wine tasting room with private, temperature-controlled wine vaults; and children's playroom. Residents also receive a deeded membership to MoMA.

The striking 15,000 square foot full-floor Wellness Center, managed by The Wright Fit, includes sauna, steam and massage treatment rooms; naturally lit 65-foot lap pool, whirlpool and cold plunge; poolside, there are living "vertical gardens" by noted French landscape designer Patrick Blanc; international-specification squash court; and golf simulator. Additional amenities for purchase include private storage and bicycle storage; studio and one bedroom accessory suites; and a chauffeur lounge off the service entrance, among others.

Currently, 53 West 53 has two breathtaking model residences. The first is a palatial full-floor residence on the 65th floor overlooking Central Park. Designed by Rebecca Robertson, Residence 65 is a 6,448 square foot home priced at $46,680,000. The second residence is designed by AD100 designer, Brad Ford. Residence 36A is 3,020 square feet and priced at $9,740,000.

53 West 53 is currently offerering immediate closings and occupancy. For more information, please visit www.53w53.com or call (212) 688-5300.

