Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Rockets 55% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 55% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 29% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, Douglas Elliman's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Real Estate industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.9x and even P/S above 9x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Douglas Elliman's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Douglas Elliman's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Douglas Elliman's Revenue Growth Trending?

Douglas Elliman's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 26%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 23% overall rise in revenue. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 11% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 10% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Douglas Elliman's P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Douglas Elliman's P/S?

Despite Douglas Elliman's share price climbing recently, its P/S still lags most other companies. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for Douglas Elliman remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Douglas Elliman that you should be aware of.

