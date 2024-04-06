Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 53% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Douglas Elliman's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 18 shareholders

Insiders own 17% of Douglas Elliman

A look at the shareholders of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Douglas Elliman.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Douglas Elliman?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Douglas Elliman does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Douglas Elliman, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Douglas Elliman is not owned by hedge funds. Phillip Frost is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.2% of shares outstanding. With 6.3% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Howard Lorber, the CEO has 4.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 18 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Douglas Elliman

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Douglas Elliman Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$148m, and insiders have US$26m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Douglas Elliman. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

