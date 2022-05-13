U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    +27.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,837.00
    +185.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.50
    +122.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.60
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.12
    +0.99 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8370
    +0.4440 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,340.14
    +1,600.81 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.97
    +48.87 (+7.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,421.84
    +673.12 (+2.61%)
     

Douglas Eze Announces Launch of Sebenza, a Global Services App

Largo Financial Services
·3 min read

Greenbelt, MD, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Eze, president of Largo Financial Services, recently announced the official launch of Sebenza, a mobile app that connects users with service providers in a safe, simple, and affordable platform.

Eze and his business partner decided to launch the app to provide increased opportunities to service providers to showcase their skills and grow their business. Available on iPhone and Android devices, Sebenza allows users to search for services in their area, contact professionals, and set up short- and long-term work contracts.

“It is a service provider like Angie’s List,” Eze explains. “You can find someone to come to your home and do your hair instead of going to the hair salon, someone to do your makeup. We have all kinds of providers, someone to give you a carwash, or if you need to hire a driver, you can have someone there already at the airport instead of looking for Uber.”

One of the benefits of the Sebenza app is the thorough security features built into the platform – as well as the screening process required for professionals to join the app. This ensures that when users connect for services, they are getting only the best, most trusted professionals in their area.

“We have strong security features, where we verify the providers, gather documents, and set up a bio,” Eze says. “Our OCR technology makes it possible to verify all the documents are valid, especially since we are providing these services worldwide.”

Sebenza makes it easy for users to contact professionals for fast service, and many providers are available to come directly to your home if needed. It is a fast and easy way for people to get the help they need when they need it.

But for Eze, there is another critical benefit to the app. By launching Sebenza, he is providing a way for skilled professionals to showcase their talents, generate new clients, and grow their business. It is an app that puts the power back in the hands of entrepreneurs and talented service providers.

“This is for folks who have skills that normally nobody would know about,” Eze says. “We’re giving the regular guy on the street in Africa an opportunity to have a legitimate business, become an entrepreneur, and grow his company.”

With services available worldwide and an easy-to-use platform, Sebenza is quickly growing its user base. This is exciting for Eze, who foresees Sebenza becoming a go-to source for service providers and users alike, making the process of securing and performing jobs much easier.

“This is one way to give back and create jobs for people, especially in today’s world,” Eze says.

And with a safe and secure global app, Sebenza is changing the way that people find local jobs – all while keeping them secure and protected.

“We verify everything,” Eze says. “We make sure that no matter what, our providers are protected – and our users are protected.”

Douglas Eze is the president of Largo Financial Services, dedicated to helping individuals and small business owners design financial strategies to help them grow their wealth. To learn more about his work on Sebenza, visit the website or follow Eze on Instagram.

Contact Information:
Douglas Eze
info@largofinancialservices.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • AppLovin stock posts best one-day gain as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

    AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday for their best one-day gain after Wall Street supported the app-monetization company's plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Google is so nervous about what its newest bot will say, it made the app invitation-only

    The company says it's a research project, and it wants feedback from academics, researchers, and policymakers.

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.