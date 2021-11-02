U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,828.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,872.75
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,358.50
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.12
    -0.93 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.31 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0100 (-0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    +0.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • JPY=X

    113.7610
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,311.07
    +1,485.31 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.07
    +84.55 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.98
    -39.64 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Douglas McWilliams to Speak at COP26 in Glasgow

·2 min read

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electromagnetic propulsion systems, today announced that one of its advisers will be speaking at the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, U.K. on 4th November during an Enterprise Holdings event "Enterprise at COP26."

ePropelled is a technology company offering leading-edge electric propulsion systems. (PRNewsfoto/ePropelled)
ePropelled is a technology company offering leading-edge electric propulsion systems. (PRNewsfoto/ePropelled)

Douglas McWilliams, founder and deputy chairman at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and one of the country's best-known economists, will speak about the need to combine the flexibility of individual motoring with environmental sustainability.

He will discuss the results of the Cebr study regarding electric vehicles, short-term predictions about the two main problems of the current technology, and the new technology's potential positive impact on the environment (more efficient motors will lead to lower battery use, making EVs greener). The long-term predictions suggest that, other than hobby cars, most vehicles will be rented when required.

Before founding Cebr, McWilliams was the chief economic advisor at the Confederation of British Industry and chief economist of IBM U.K. He is the author of The Flat White Economy (2015) and The Inequality Paradox (2018).

McWilliams specializes in the technology and financial sectors and has been running Cebr's annual World Economic League Table (WELT) forecasts since their inception in 2006.

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, and generators that help reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the UAV, EV, and pump markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology and innovative smart power systems are equally at home in the air, on the road, and under water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and works with manufacturers of various types and sizes around the world. For more information, visit epropelled.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-mcwilliams-to-speak-at-cop26-in-glasgow-301414008.html

SOURCE ePropelled

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Tesla Expands Battery Production Plans, Signs Supply Agreement With Ganfeng Lithium

    While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock continues roaring higher, the company continues to push the limits of electric vehicle technology. After a 100,000-vehicle order from Hertz, Tesla is more demand constrained than ever, ramping up production to meet the insane demand for its vehicles. To build more vehicles, Tesla needs more batteries. And to make more, it has signed an agreement with the Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium, as shared by Tesmanian. Ganfeng Lithium has signed a contract to supply b

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • Elon Musk says Hertz hasn’t actually ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs yet

    Last week, a press release from Hertz indicated that the rental company had placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3s for its rental fleet. Late yesterday, however, Elon Musk tweeted that the order is far from firm, saying that "no contract has been signed yet," Gizmodo has reported. Hertz's announcement stated that it made "a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America... [which] includes an initial order of 100,000 Tesla's by the end of 2022."

  • Ameresco Named to Inc.’s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

    FRAMINGHAM, Mass., November 02, 2021--Ameresco named to Inc.’s first-annual Best-Led Companies List.

  • EV startup BasiGo debuts in Nairobi after $1 million pre-seed funding

    Electric vehicle startup BasiGo has today announced the launch of its operations in Nairobi, bringing clean energy options to Kenya’s public transport industry, currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. The startup plans to sell locally assembled electric buses using parts from China’s EV maker BYD Automotive, the company said while announcing it had raised $1 million in pre-seed funding. The company is planning to enter other markets within the East Africa region after establishing ground in Kenya.

  • Nunam: Meet the Team Unlocking the Socioeconomic and Environmental Potential of Used Batteries

    By Jessica Kelly

  • Bond Investors Embrace Fossil Fuels During a Sustainability Push

    Yields on speculative-grade energy company debt are near record lows, fueling a surge in issuance by players in the sector.

  • Renewable energy may be the big winner in Glasgow: Analyst

    BNP Paribas Research Analyst Trevor Allen joins Yaho Finance to discuss the COP26 Summit and how he thinks it will impact the markets

  • Why China’s Green Transition Won’t Be Easy

    China's dominance in solar power equipment, and competitive position in EV batteries, promise rich profits in a carbon-slashing age. The green shift won't be straightforward.

  • COP26: The hard work of making net zero happen

    Next week, the Good, the Bad, the Ugly and Politicians meet for the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow. Global leaders will update us on how they’ve cut Co2 emissions since COP20 5-years ago in Paris, and “commit” to “binding” net-zero targets. Climate change mitigation is about energy transition.

  • Climate Change: How Emissions Have Risen

    World leaders have been trying to do something about climate change for 29 years but in that time Earth has gotten much hotter and more dangerous. (Nov.1)

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ASX200 RBA Monetary Policy and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    Following a bullish start to the week, the RBA will be in action later this morning. Expect plenty of influence alongside commodity prices, corporate earnings, and COVID-19 restriction updates.

  • Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

    Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwri

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • Avalanche Developers and Investors Form $200M ‘Blizzard’ Investment Fund

    The early-stage investment firm and incubator will be operated by former Ava Labs and Avalanche Foundation staff.

  • Dow Holds Near Record Highs, Chinese Iron Prices Plunge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    With corporate earnings season still under way, companies reporting results Tuesday include ConocoPhillips, Pfizer, Lyft, T-Mobile US, Zillow, and others.