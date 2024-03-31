DouYu International Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

DouYu International Holdings (NASDAQ:DOYU) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥5.53b (down 22% from FY 2022).

Net income: CN¥35.5m (up from CN¥75.4m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 0.6% (up from net loss in FY 2022).

EPS: CN¥1.11 (up from CN¥2.36 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

DouYu International Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 19%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Live Stream Platform contributing CN¥5.53b. Notably, cost of sales worth CN¥4.85b amounted to 88% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to CN¥351.7m (42% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of CN¥185.6m. Explore how DOYU's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 7.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Entertainment industry in the US are expected to grow by 8.0%.

Performance of the American Entertainment industry.

The company's shares are down 9.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with DouYu International Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

