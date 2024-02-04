Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.9% to US$159. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$8.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$7.52 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Dover is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Dover after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Dover's 15 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$8.59b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 5.9% to US$8.00. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.27 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$171, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Dover, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$207 and the most bearish at US$150 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dover's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.2% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Dover.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

