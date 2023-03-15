U.S. markets closed

Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces DX Power to Integrate EV Chargers with Prizma, the Company's Connected Mobility and Convenience Hub

·4 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of DX Power™ within the European, Middle Eastern and African region. DX Power is a solution that integrates electric vehicle (EV) chargers with Prizma, DFS's connected mobility and convenience hub, to provide retailers with improved visibility and control, and customers with flexible payment options.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

In today's fuel retail environment, most EV chargers run separately to the main point-of-sale (POS) and outdoor payment systems, resulting in customers requiring a roaming contract or registration to pay via charge cards. As a modular and open cloud-based platform, DX Power can interface with any EV charger and ChargePoint Operator to provide a frictionless customer journey. This solution seamlessly bridges the gap between EV chargers and the remaining forecourt system, helping streamline retail sites as they transition to supporting a new way of powering vehicles.

"DX Power is a solution that can set a fuel retail business apart from the competition," said Raf Tormans, Senior Manager, Product Management, DFS. "It efficiently connects EV chargers, fuel dispensers, payment systems and c-stores, offering retailers increased visibility into their sales and providing customers with an effortless experience."

DX Power leverages the Prizma ecosystem and existing loyalty programs on fuel retail sites to ensure EV chargers are included in transactions through the POS system. This gives customers the ability to pay with cash, as well as traditional bank cards (credit or debit), local account cards and fleet cards. Facilitating the re-use of existing forecourt equipment, DX Power and Prizma together optimize investments and provide site operators with clear visibility and control over payment options as well as the status of EV chargers on their forecourt.

"The energy mix in the fuel and convenience retail industry is changing," said David Mc Guinness, Director of Product Management, Electric Vehicle Charging, DFS. "DX Power will help future-proof businesses by allowing them to easily navigate the energy shift and ensure they're well prepared to serve a combination of customer needs."

DX Power is compliant with applicable industry standards (OCPP and OCPI), European Union regulations and proposed Alternative Fuel and Infrastructure Regulations, and it is interoperable with applicable ChargePoint Operator platforms using an open charge point interface and open charge point protocol for remote management and monitoring.

For more information about DX Power, please visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dxpower.

For more information about Prizma, please visit www.prizma-dfs.com/

About Dover Fueling Solutions:
Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:
Amy Cearley
(512) 484-4259
amy.cearley@doverfs.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
jdickens@dovercorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-fueling-solutions-introduces-dx-power-to-integrate-ev-chargers-with-prizma-the-companys-connected-mobility-and-convenience-hub-301773253.html

SOURCE Dover

