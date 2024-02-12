Dover (NYSE:DOV) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.51

The board of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.51 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Dover's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Dover's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dover Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.40 total annually to $2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.8% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Dover has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Dover's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Dover's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dover that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

