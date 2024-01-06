Dover (NYSE:DOV) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dover's (NYSE:DOV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dover, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Dover has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Dover's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Dover's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Dover. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 31%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Dover thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Dover's ROCE

To sum it up, Dover has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Dover that we think you should be aware of.

