Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

PR Newswire
·1 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:00 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:                                                     

Media Contact: 

 Jack Dickens                                                             

Adrian Sakowicz

 Senior Director – Investor Relations                           

Vice President – Communications

 (630) 743-2566                                                           

(630) 743-5039

 jdickens@dovercorp.com                                         

asakowicz@dovercorp.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-speak-at-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-301813583.html

SOURCE Dover