Dover Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 2,139

$ 1,989

8 %

$ 8,508

$ 7,907

8 % Net earnings

264

363

(27) %

1,065

1,124

(5) % Diluted EPS

1.87

2.49

(25) %

7.42

7.74

(4) %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









9 %









9 % Adjusted net earnings 1

305

259

18 %

1,213

1,109

9 % Adjusted diluted EPS

2.16

1.78

21 %

8.45

7.63

11 %



1 Q4 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $31.6 million and $27.0 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $9.6 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $139.4 million and $107.2 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $30.8 million and $31.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 also excludes a $22.6 million reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Q4 and full year 2021 exclude a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $264 million decreased 27%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.87 was down 25%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $305 million increased 18% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.16 was up 21%.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $8.5 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $1,065 million decreased 5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.42 was down 4%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,213 million increased 9%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.45 was up 11%.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the fourth quarter driven by rigorous execution and improving price-cost dynamics that more than offset the impact of input shortages, inflationary cost pressures and foreign currency translation.

Demand trends remained constructive across the portfolio in 2022. Lead times in many businesses have returned to pre-pandemic levels as global supply chains improved. Our order backlog remains elevated compared to normal levels and provides us good top line visibility into next year.

During the fourth quarter, we focused on improving our product delivery metrics and driving solid incremental margins. Additionally, we took numerous measures to improve productivity and efficiency into 2023, principally enabled by advances we achieved in e-commerce adoption, back-office consolidation and SKU complexity reduction. The strong margin performance in the fourth quarter is a testament to the high quality of the team's work, and we expect further benefits from our recent efforts in 2023.

We continued to deploy capital toward portfolio improvement, growth and efficiency in 2022. We stepped up capital expenditures towards productivity projects and capacity expansions. We completed several attractive bolt-on acquisitions that provide exposure to high-growth technologies and markets. Finally, we took the opportunity to return capital to shareholders via repurchases principally in the second half of the year.

We enter 2023 with a constructive stance. Demand trends in our industrial markets remain healthy and we have a significant volume of business in backlog entering the new year. Expected revenue growth, pricing actions and productivity measures from 2022 lay the foundation for margin accretion in 2023. We have high confidence in Dover's resilient markets, flexible business model and proven execution playbook. Our strategy for superior through-cycle shareholder value creation remains unchanged: to combine solid and consistent growth above GDP, strong operational execution generating meaningful margin accretion over time, and value-added disciplined capital deployment."

FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:

In 2023, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.87 to $8.07 (adjusted EPS of $8.85 to $9.05), based on full year revenue growth of 3% to 5% (all-in and organic).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 2,139,181

$ 1,989,235

$ 8,508,088

$ 7,907,081 Cost of goods and services 1,372,852

1,267,748

5,444,532

4,937,295 Gross profit 766,329

721,487

3,063,556

2,969,786 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 413,611

438,685

1,684,226

1,688,278 Operating earnings 352,718

282,802

1,379,330

1,281,508 Interest expense 33,126

26,402

116,456

106,319 Interest income (1,462)

(1,353)

(4,430)

(4,441) Gain on dispositions —

(206,338)

—

(206,338) Other income, net (2,359)

3,378

(20,201)

(14,858) Earnings before provision for income taxes 323,413

460,713

1,287,505

1,400,826 Provision for income taxes 59,834

97,928

222,129

277,008 Net earnings $ 263,579

$ 362,785

$ 1,065,376

$ 1,123,818















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.88

$ 2.52

$ 7.47

$ 7.81 Diluted $ 1.87

$ 2.49

$ 7.42

$ 7.74 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 140,343

144,005

142,681

143,923 Diluted 141,168

145,460

143,595

145,273















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.505

$ 0.500

$ 2.01

$ 1.99















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 487,647 $ 514,436 $ 516,501 $ 525,048 $ 2,043,632

$ 428,127 $ 442,091 $ 447,798 $ 462,811 $ 1,780,827 Clean Energy & Fueling 458,395 494,075 464,022 462,015 1,878,507

389,678 437,042 410,561 410,872 1,648,153 Imaging & Identification 272,255 275,951 282,371 293,238 1,123,815

284,328 294,076 292,535 292,428 1,163,367 Pumps & Process Solutions 435,195 441,127 433,558 418,355 1,728,235

394,377 428,701 438,240 447,316 1,708,634 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 399,078 434,164 462,671 441,811 1,737,724

372,077 430,506 429,425 376,167 1,608,175 Intersegment eliminations (669) (1,038) (832) (1,286) (3,825)

(686) (740) (290) (359) (2,075) Total consolidated revenue $ 2,051,901 $ 2,158,715 $ 2,158,291 $ 2,139,181 $ 8,508,088

$ 1,867,901 $ 2,031,676 $ 2,018,269 $ 1,989,235 $ 7,907,081























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products $ 71,130 $ 81,671 $ 90,145 $ 103,573 $ 346,519

$ 76,684 $ 71,255 $ 67,376 $ 62,537 $ 277,852 Clean Energy & Fueling 72,962 99,034 90,208 90,789 352,993

79,572 93,430 80,101 74,083 327,186 Imaging & Identification 58,598 61,392 74,477 73,617 268,084

63,618 66,565 70,635 66,114 266,932 Pumps & Process Solutions 146,617 138,048 128,573 119,780 533,018

128,895 146,759 150,275 149,664 575,593 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 53,609 64,181 75,190 61,504 254,484

43,475 56,905 49,734 35,403 185,517 Total segment earnings 402,916 444,326 458,593 449,263 1,755,098

392,244 434,914 418,121 387,801 1,633,080 Purchase accounting expenses 1 53,286 47,019 40,526 40,272 181,103

35,516 35,162 35,587 35,715 141,980 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 2 10,552 7,944 8,613 11,881 38,990

4,162 10,779 (3,201) 26,696 38,436 Loss (gain) on dispositions 3 194 — — — 194

— — — (206,338) (206,338) Corporate expense / other 4,5 37,404 27,967 27,876 42,033 135,280

37,173 39,910 33,249 45,966 156,298 Interest expense 26,552 26,989 29,789 33,126 116,456

26,823 26,661 26,433 26,402 106,319 Interest income (775) (949) (1,244) (1,462) (4,430)

(680) (942) (1,466) (1,353) (4,441) Earnings before provision for income taxes 275,703 335,356 353,033 323,413 1,287,505

289,250 323,344 327,519 460,713 1,400,826 Provision for income taxes 49,550 45,738 67,007 59,834 222,129

56,481 58,836 63,763 97,928 277,008 Net earnings $ 226,153 $ 289,618 $ 286,026 $ 263,579 $ 1,065,376

$ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818























SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN

















Engineered Products 14.6 % 15.9 % 17.5 % 19.7 % 17.0 %

17.9 % 16.1 % 15.0 % 13.5 % 15.6 % Clean Energy & Fueling 15.9 % 20.0 % 19.4 % 19.7 % 18.8 %

20.4 % 21.4 % 19.5 % 18.0 % 19.9 % Imaging & Identification 21.5 % 22.2 % 26.4 % 25.1 % 23.9 %

22.4 % 22.6 % 24.1 % 22.6 % 22.9 % Pumps & Process Solutions 33.7 % 31.3 % 29.7 % 28.6 % 30.8 %

32.7 % 34.2 % 34.3 % 33.5 % 33.7 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 13.4 % 14.8 % 16.3 % 13.9 % 14.6 %

11.7 % 13.2 % 11.6 % 9.4 % 11.5 % Total segment earnings margin 19.6 % 20.6 % 21.2 % 21.0 % 20.6 %

21.0 % 21.4 % 20.7 % 19.5 % 20.7 %























1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. 2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, exit costs, and other asset charges. 3 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions. 4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters. 5 Q4 and FY 2022 include a $6.3 million settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified defined benefit plan.