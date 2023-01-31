U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    -15.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,649.00
    -136.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,905.00
    -63.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.80
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    -0.81 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.70
    -20.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.54 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.54
    +2.03 (+10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4680
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,891.89
    -226.01 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.09
    -18.78 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,719.78
    -65.09 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Dover Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

·12 min read

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue


$       2,139


$       1,989


8 %


$       8,508


$       7,907


8 %

Net earnings 


264


363


(27) %


1,065


1,124


(5) %

Diluted EPS 


1.87


2.49


(25) %


7.42


7.74


(4) %














Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change






9 %






9 %

Adjusted net earnings 1


305


259


18 %


1,213


1,109


9 %

Adjusted diluted EPS


2.16


1.78


21 %


8.45


7.63


11 %


1 Q4 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $31.6 million and $27.0 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $9.6 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $139.4 million and $107.2 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $30.8 million and $31.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 also excludes a $22.6 million reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Q4 and full year 2021 exclude a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $264 million decreased 27%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.87 was down 25%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $305 million increased 18% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.16 was up 21%.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $8.5 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $1,065 million decreased 5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.42 was down 4%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,213 million increased 9%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.45 was up 11%.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the fourth quarter driven by rigorous execution and improving price-cost dynamics that more than offset the impact of input shortages, inflationary cost pressures and foreign currency translation.

Demand trends remained constructive across the portfolio in 2022. Lead times in many businesses have returned to pre-pandemic levels as global supply chains improved. Our order backlog remains elevated compared to normal levels and provides us good top line visibility into next year.

During the fourth quarter, we focused on improving our product delivery metrics and driving solid incremental margins. Additionally, we took numerous measures to improve productivity and efficiency into 2023, principally enabled by advances we achieved in e-commerce adoption, back-office consolidation and SKU complexity reduction. The strong margin performance in the fourth quarter is a testament to the high quality of the team's work, and we expect further benefits from our recent efforts in 2023.

We continued to deploy capital toward portfolio improvement, growth and efficiency in 2022. We stepped up capital expenditures towards productivity projects and capacity expansions. We completed several attractive bolt-on acquisitions that provide exposure to high-growth technologies and markets. Finally, we took the opportunity to return capital to shareholders via repurchases principally in the second half of the year.

We enter 2023 with a constructive stance. Demand trends in our industrial markets remain healthy and we have a significant volume of business in backlog entering the new year. Expected revenue growth, pricing actions and productivity measures from 2022 lay the foundation for margin accretion in 2023. We have high confidence in Dover's resilient markets, flexible business model and proven execution playbook. Our strategy for superior through-cycle shareholder value creation remains unchanged: to combine solid and consistent growth above GDP, strong operational execution generating meaningful margin accretion over time, and value-added disciplined capital deployment."

FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:

In 2023, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.87 to $8.07 (adjusted EPS of $8.85 to $9.05), based on full year revenue growth of 3% to 5% (all-in and organic).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022


DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$      2,139,181


$      1,989,235


$      8,508,088


$      7,907,081

Cost of goods and services

1,372,852


1,267,748


5,444,532


4,937,295

Gross profit

766,329


721,487


3,063,556


2,969,786

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

413,611


438,685


1,684,226


1,688,278

Operating earnings

352,718


282,802


1,379,330


1,281,508

Interest expense

33,126


26,402


116,456


106,319

Interest income

(1,462)


(1,353)


(4,430)


(4,441)

Gain on dispositions


(206,338)



(206,338)

Other income, net

(2,359)


3,378


(20,201)


(14,858)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

323,413


460,713


1,287,505


1,400,826

Provision for income taxes

59,834


97,928


222,129


277,008

Net earnings

$         263,579


$         362,785


$      1,065,376


$      1,123,818









Net earnings per share:








Basic

$              1.88


$              2.52


$              7.47


$              7.81

Diluted

$              1.87


$              2.49


$              7.42


$              7.74

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

140,343


144,005


142,681


143,923

Diluted

141,168


145,460


143,595


145,273









Dividends paid per common share

$             0.505


$             0.500


$              2.01


$              1.99









* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.








 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2022


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

REVENUE












Engineered Products

$ 487,647

$ 514,436

$ 516,501

$ 525,048

$  2,043,632


$ 428,127

$ 442,091

$ 447,798

$ 462,811

$ 1,780,827

Clean Energy & Fueling

458,395

494,075

464,022

462,015

1,878,507


389,678

437,042

410,561

410,872

1,648,153

Imaging & Identification

272,255

275,951

282,371

293,238

1,123,815


284,328

294,076

292,535

292,428

1,163,367

Pumps & Process Solutions

435,195

441,127

433,558

418,355

1,728,235


394,377

428,701

438,240

447,316

1,708,634

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

399,078

434,164

462,671

441,811

1,737,724


372,077

430,506

429,425

376,167

1,608,175

Intersegment eliminations

(669)

(1,038)

(832)

(1,286)

(3,825)


(686)

(740)

(290)

(359)

(2,075)

Total consolidated revenue

$  2,051,901

$  2,158,715

$  2,158,291

$  2,139,181

$  8,508,088


$  1,867,901

$  2,031,676

$  2,018,269

$  1,989,235

$ 7,907,081













NET EARNINGS












Segment Earnings:












Engineered Products

$   71,130

$   81,671

$   90,145

$ 103,573

$   346,519


$   76,684

$   71,255

$   67,376

$   62,537

$   277,852

Clean Energy & Fueling

72,962

99,034

90,208

90,789

352,993


79,572

93,430

80,101

74,083

327,186

Imaging & Identification

58,598

61,392

74,477

73,617

268,084


63,618

66,565

70,635

66,114

266,932

Pumps & Process Solutions

146,617

138,048

128,573

119,780

533,018


128,895

146,759

150,275

149,664

575,593

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

53,609

64,181

75,190

61,504

254,484


43,475

56,905

49,734

35,403

185,517

Total segment earnings

402,916

444,326

458,593

449,263

1,755,098


392,244

434,914

418,121

387,801

1,633,080

Purchase accounting expenses 1

53,286

47,019

40,526

40,272

181,103


35,516

35,162

35,587

35,715

141,980

Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 2

10,552

7,944

8,613

11,881

38,990


4,162

10,779

(3,201)

26,696

38,436

Loss (gain) on dispositions 3

194

194


(206,338)

(206,338)

Corporate expense / other 4,5

37,404

27,967

27,876

42,033

135,280


37,173

39,910

33,249

45,966

156,298

Interest expense

26,552

26,989

29,789

33,126

116,456


26,823

26,661

26,433

26,402

106,319

Interest income

(775)

(949)

(1,244)

(1,462)

(4,430)


(680)

(942)

(1,466)

(1,353)

(4,441)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

275,703

335,356

353,033

323,413

1,287,505


289,250

323,344

327,519

460,713

1,400,826

Provision for income taxes

49,550

45,738

67,007

59,834

222,129


56,481

58,836

63,763

97,928

277,008

Net earnings

$ 226,153

$ 289,618

$ 286,026

$ 263,579

$ 1,065,376


$ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 263,756

$ 362,785

$ 1,123,818













SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN










Engineered Products

14.6 %

15.9 %

17.5 %

19.7 %

17.0 %


17.9 %

16.1 %

15.0 %

13.5 %

15.6 %

Clean Energy & Fueling

15.9 %

20.0 %

19.4 %

19.7 %

18.8 %


20.4 %

21.4 %

19.5 %

18.0 %

19.9 %

Imaging & Identification

21.5 %

22.2 %

26.4 %

25.1 %

23.9 %


22.4 %

22.6 %

24.1 %

22.6 %

22.9 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

33.7 %

31.3 %

29.7 %

28.6 %

30.8 %


32.7 %

34.2 %

34.3 %

33.5 %

33.7 %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

13.4 %

14.8 %

16.3 %

13.9 %

14.6 %


11.7 %

13.2 %

11.6 %

9.4 %

11.5 %

Total segment earnings margin

19.6 %

20.6 %

21.2 %

21.0 %

20.6 %


21.0 %

21.4 %

20.7 %

19.5 %

20.7 %













1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.

2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, exit costs, and other asset charges.

3 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.

4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

5 Q4 and FY 2022 include a $6.3 million settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified defined benefit plan.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Earnings Per Share













2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2022


Q1

Q2

...

Recommended Stories