Dover Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,139
$ 1,989
8 %
$ 8,508
$ 7,907
8 %
Net earnings
264
363
(27) %
1,065
1,124
(5) %
Diluted EPS
1.87
2.49
(25) %
7.42
7.74
(4) %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
9 %
9 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
305
259
18 %
1,213
1,109
9 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.16
1.78
21 %
8.45
7.63
11 %
1 Q4 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $31.6 million and $27.0 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $9.6 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $139.4 million and $107.2 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $30.8 million and $31.1 million, respectively. Full year 2022 also excludes a $22.6 million reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Q4 and full year 2021 exclude a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $264 million decreased 27%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.87 was down 25%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $305 million increased 18% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.16 was up 21%.
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $8.5 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic). GAAP net earnings of $1,065 million decreased 5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.42 was down 4%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,213 million increased 9%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.45 was up 11%.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the fourth quarter driven by rigorous execution and improving price-cost dynamics that more than offset the impact of input shortages, inflationary cost pressures and foreign currency translation.
Demand trends remained constructive across the portfolio in 2022. Lead times in many businesses have returned to pre-pandemic levels as global supply chains improved. Our order backlog remains elevated compared to normal levels and provides us good top line visibility into next year.
During the fourth quarter, we focused on improving our product delivery metrics and driving solid incremental margins. Additionally, we took numerous measures to improve productivity and efficiency into 2023, principally enabled by advances we achieved in e-commerce adoption, back-office consolidation and SKU complexity reduction. The strong margin performance in the fourth quarter is a testament to the high quality of the team's work, and we expect further benefits from our recent efforts in 2023.
We continued to deploy capital toward portfolio improvement, growth and efficiency in 2022. We stepped up capital expenditures towards productivity projects and capacity expansions. We completed several attractive bolt-on acquisitions that provide exposure to high-growth technologies and markets. Finally, we took the opportunity to return capital to shareholders via repurchases principally in the second half of the year.
We enter 2023 with a constructive stance. Demand trends in our industrial markets remain healthy and we have a significant volume of business in backlog entering the new year. Expected revenue growth, pricing actions and productivity measures from 2022 lay the foundation for margin accretion in 2023. We have high confidence in Dover's resilient markets, flexible business model and proven execution playbook. Our strategy for superior through-cycle shareholder value creation remains unchanged: to combine solid and consistent growth above GDP, strong operational execution generating meaningful margin accretion over time, and value-added disciplined capital deployment."
FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
In 2023, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.87 to $8.07 (adjusted EPS of $8.85 to $9.05), based on full year revenue growth of 3% to 5% (all-in and organic).
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 2,139,181
$ 1,989,235
$ 8,508,088
$ 7,907,081
Cost of goods and services
1,372,852
1,267,748
5,444,532
4,937,295
Gross profit
766,329
721,487
3,063,556
2,969,786
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
413,611
438,685
1,684,226
1,688,278
Operating earnings
352,718
282,802
1,379,330
1,281,508
Interest expense
33,126
26,402
116,456
106,319
Interest income
(1,462)
(1,353)
(4,430)
(4,441)
Gain on dispositions
—
(206,338)
—
(206,338)
Other income, net
(2,359)
3,378
(20,201)
(14,858)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
323,413
460,713
1,287,505
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
59,834
97,928
222,129
277,008
Net earnings
$ 263,579
$ 362,785
$ 1,065,376
$ 1,123,818
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.88
$ 2.52
$ 7.47
$ 7.81
Diluted
$ 1.87
$ 2.49
$ 7.42
$ 7.74
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
140,343
144,005
142,681
143,923
Diluted
141,168
145,460
143,595
145,273
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.505
$ 0.500
$ 2.01
$ 1.99
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 487,647
$ 514,436
$ 516,501
$ 525,048
$ 2,043,632
$ 428,127
$ 442,091
$ 447,798
$ 462,811
$ 1,780,827
Clean Energy & Fueling
458,395
494,075
464,022
462,015
1,878,507
389,678
437,042
410,561
410,872
1,648,153
Imaging & Identification
272,255
275,951
282,371
293,238
1,123,815
284,328
294,076
292,535
292,428
1,163,367
Pumps & Process Solutions
435,195
441,127
433,558
418,355
1,728,235
394,377
428,701
438,240
447,316
1,708,634
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
399,078
434,164
462,671
441,811
1,737,724
372,077
430,506
429,425
376,167
1,608,175
Intersegment eliminations
(669)
(1,038)
(832)
(1,286)
(3,825)
(686)
(740)
(290)
(359)
(2,075)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,051,901
$ 2,158,715
$ 2,158,291
$ 2,139,181
$ 8,508,088
$ 1,867,901
$ 2,031,676
$ 2,018,269
$ 1,989,235
$ 7,907,081
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 90,145
$ 103,573
$ 346,519
$ 76,684
$ 71,255
$ 67,376
$ 62,537
$ 277,852
Clean Energy & Fueling
72,962
99,034
90,208
90,789
352,993
79,572
93,430
80,101
74,083
327,186
Imaging & Identification
58,598
61,392
74,477
73,617
268,084
63,618
66,565
70,635
66,114
266,932
Pumps & Process Solutions
146,617
138,048
128,573
119,780
533,018
128,895
146,759
150,275
149,664
575,593
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
53,609
64,181
75,190
61,504
254,484
43,475
56,905
49,734
35,403
185,517
Total segment earnings
402,916
444,326
458,593
449,263
1,755,098
392,244
434,914
418,121
387,801
1,633,080
Purchase accounting expenses 1
53,286
47,019
40,526
40,272
181,103
35,516
35,162
35,587
35,715
141,980
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 2
10,552
7,944
8,613
11,881
38,990
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
26,696
38,436
Loss (gain) on dispositions 3
194
—
—
—
194
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Corporate expense / other 4,5
37,404
27,967
27,876
42,033
135,280
37,173
39,910
33,249
45,966
156,298
Interest expense
26,552
26,989
29,789
33,126
116,456
26,823
26,661
26,433
26,402
106,319
Interest income
(775)
(949)
(1,244)
(1,462)
(4,430)
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(1,353)
(4,441)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
275,703
335,356
353,033
323,413
1,287,505
289,250
323,344
327,519
460,713
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
49,550
45,738
67,007
59,834
222,129
56,481
58,836
63,763
97,928
277,008
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
14.6 %
15.9 %
17.5 %
19.7 %
17.0 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
15.0 %
13.5 %
15.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
15.9 %
20.0 %
19.4 %
19.7 %
18.8 %
20.4 %
21.4 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
19.9 %
Imaging & Identification
21.5 %
22.2 %
26.4 %
25.1 %
23.9 %
22.4 %
22.6 %
24.1 %
22.6 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
33.7 %
31.3 %
29.7 %
28.6 %
30.8 %
32.7 %
34.2 %
34.3 %
33.5 %
33.7 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
13.4 %
14.8 %
16.3 %
13.9 %
14.6 %
11.7 %
13.2 %
11.6 %
9.4 %
11.5 %
Total segment earnings margin
19.6 %
20.6 %
21.2 %
21.0 %
20.6 %
21.0 %
21.4 %
20.7 %
19.5 %
20.7 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, exit costs, and other asset charges.
3 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
5 Q4 and FY 2022 include a $6.3 million settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified defined benefit plan.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Q1
Q2
...