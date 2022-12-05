U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

DOVETAIL SOLUTIONS PROMOTES TEAM MEMBERS AS IT CONTINUES ITS STRATEGIC GROWTH

·4 min read

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dovetail solutions, a full-service communications firm specializing in public relations, marketing, crisis management and public affairs with offices in Colorado and California, has announced the ascension of Emily Teiffel, Summer Wright and Julia Bulotti to president, senior vice president and senior director of client services, respectively. The announcement follows on the heels of the firm's rebrand and newest office location in the heart of Denver's Cherry Creek.

dovetail solutions (PRNewsfoto/Dovetail Solutions Inc.)
dovetail solutions (PRNewsfoto/Dovetail Solutions Inc.)

"Since our inception nearly 18 years ago, we have had the good fortune and honor of working with some of the finest people and their organizations both here and in California. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and their communities for many years to come with the right team in place to do so," said dovetail solutions' CEO and Founder Andy Boian. "Emily's expertise and institutional knowledge of our business, Summer's leadership skills and industry experience, and Julia's exceptional work in media and client relations combined, provide a solid leadership structure which positions dovetail solutions well for a continued upward growth trajectory."

Emily Teiffel (formerly Holleran) began her career with dovetail solutions in 2009, just four years after its inception. She quickly escalated, serving first as marketing coordinator from 2009-2010, then chief of staff until 2012, and director of operations through 2014. In 2015, she was promoted to chief operating officer (COO), where she oversaw all operational aspects internally as well as client services. Teiffel will maintain her role as COO and, as president, she will be responsible for initiating and leading the firm's vision, growth, and long-term goals alongside the leadership team, providing effective leadership strategies and solutions while overseeing all business operations, driving company culture and enforcing daily operational, financial, and managerial procedures.

"It is a privilege to grow with the firm as it has expanded, gaining new team members and client partners while working alongside those that have supported us throughout our journey since the beginning," said President Emily Teiffel. "Not only do we strive to make sure dovetail solutions is a wonderful place for our team members to work, we also are committed to serving as valuable, strategic partners to our clients as their goals, values and visions evolve. I look forward to this next chapter as we continue to elevate the art of communication in communities we serve throughout the United States."

Summer Wright brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm through her experience in building integrated communications strategies while developing brands through the implementation of digital plans and community programming spanning a variety of industries. A marketer at heart, Wright thrives in creating milestone moments in the client journey to develop a deeper connection and a more meaningful experience. In her new role as senior vice president, Wright will continue to oversee client services while leading the team to drive program strategy and planning, developing big picture strategy as well as oversight of all client accounts along with proactively stewarding and advising the client team and clients on their strategic goals and objectives.

Wright is passionate about continuing to enhance her leadership skills and, throughout her career, has invested in initiatives which advance this goal such as the CSU Sacramento Supervisory Development program and the American Management Association program. Based on her exceptional leadership acumen, she received the award for Highest Achievement in the Dale Carnegie Leadership program.

As a senior director of client services at dovetail solutions, Julia Bulotti is responsible for the development of high-level, strategic media, marketing and communications opportunities, and program execution on behalf of dovetail's clients to meet their goals and expectations. From communications strategies, concept development, branding and design to project management, Bulotti leads several high-profile client accounts spanning commercial real estate development, construction, professional and financial services, with previous experience working alongside consumer brands and startups with an emphasis in enterprise, B2B, cybersecurity, retail and ecommerce, aerospace and nonprofits.

Both Teiffel and Bulotti are graduates of the Downtown Denver Leadership Program (DDLP), a program led by the Downtown Denver Partnership dedicated to investing in Denver's future leaders.

Boian, who founded the firm in 2005, will remain as chief executive officer and dedicate his efforts to client partner initiatives and the company's foundation, ExecConnect.

About dovetail solutions

dovetail solutions began in May of 2005 and is a fully integrated, nationally recognized full-service communications firm specializing in public relations, marketing, crisis management and public affairs firm with decades of experience and expertise to build long-term sustainable and successful partnerships that create results. For more information, please visit www.dovetailsolutions.com.

CONTACT
Stephanie Paz
786.547.1403
smpaz@dovetailsolutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovetail-solutions-promotes-team-members-as-it-continues-its-strategic-growth-301692690.html

SOURCE Dovetail Solutions Inc.

