Dovish Fed Drives Emerging Markets to January Rally: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets started the new year on a high note as riskier assets were buoyed by a more dovish Federal Reserve and the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks. Stocks soared in January by the most since March 2016, and currencies posted the biggest gain in a year.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Feb. 1.

Highlights:

The Federal Reserve said it will be “patient” on any future interest-rate moves and signaled flexibility in reducing its bond holdingsDespite a partial U.S. government shutdown, employers kicked off 2019 by hiring the most workers in almost a yearPresident Donald Trump is optimistic about the prospect of a trade deal with China after the “good vibe” of negotiations, a top White House adviser saidChina promised to “substantially” expand purchases of U.S. goods, and both sides planned further discussions to reach a breakthroughTrump told reporters on Friday there’s a “good chance” he’ll declare a national emergency on the U.S. southern border, but told them to wait until his State of the Union address on Feb. 5A survey of purchasing managers at Chinese factories had the worst result since 2016 in JanuarySouth Africa’s trade surplus was the biggest on record in rand terms in December as imports shrunk 26 percent from the previous month Two of Latin America’s biggest commodity producers moved closer to junk ratings after a tumultuous few weeks including a dam burst at one and a pipeline explosion at the otherBrazil’s iron ore giant Vale SA and Mexico’s state-controlled oil producer Pemex were downgraded by Fitch Ratings

Asia:

China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to the lowest level in a year-and-a-halfThe nation’s provinces are downgrading their targets for economic growth in 2019 as exports and consumption slowSouth Korea’s National Intelligence Service forecast that officials from the U.S. and North Korea will hold talks over a joint statement regarding the upcoming second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, Yonhap News reportedExports fell in January, declining for a second straight month U.S. insisted South Korea pay as much as 50 percent more for military protectionAverage daily foreign-exchange transaction volume expanded to $55.51 billion in 2018, the biggest figure since the Bank of Korea reformed its statistics system in 2008North Korea has promised to destroy all of its facilities for enriching uranium and plutonium, not just its Yongbyon site as previously announced, the top U.S. negotiator with Pyongyang said India’s rupee was among the underperformers for the week; India’s government will breach its budget deficit target for a second year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to woo voters before an election. The fiscal deficit in the year ending March 31 is forecast at 3.4 percent of gross domestic product versus a previous target of 3.3 percentMain opposition Congress party promised to implement a minimum income guarantee program for the poor if it wins the upcoming general election, its leader Rahul Gandhi said on TwitterThe rupiah was among the top performers in the region for the week, and Bank Indonesia Executive Director for Monetary Management Nanang Hendarsah said the central bank will allow the currency to strengthen further as it’s “still undervalued” Indonesia will seek to sustain the growth in domestic consumption and boost government spending in a bid to shield itself from a spillover of slowing economic growth in China, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani IndrawatiForeign-direct investment in the final quarter of 2018 fell to 99 trillion rupiah ($7.1 billion)Thailand’s baht was the best performer in Asia in January after its current-account surplus came in at $5 billion the month before, more than the analyst estimate of $3.5 billion and the $1.6 billion excess in November. Surplus totaled $37.7 billion in 2018Consumer prices climbed 0.27 percent in January compared with a year earlier, the slowest pace in 18 monthsThe number of tourists coming to Thailand will hit a record 41.1 million in 2019, the government saidThe performance of the baht is one factor that the monetary policy committee will evaluate when it meets in February to decide on the benchmark interest rate, Senior Director Don Nakornthab saidA recently created Thai political party seen as supportive of the military government picked junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha as one of three prime ministerial candidates ahead of a general election in MarchMalaysia will terminate a $20 billion rail project with contractor China Communications Construction Co., Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali saidThe Philippines’ stock index completed a fifth straight week of advance amid fund inflows; the nation’s fiscal deficit probably widened to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, breaching the cap as the nation invested heavily in infrastructure, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno saidTaiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party’s Ho Chih-wei was elected to the Legislature in a by-election in Taipei, according to the Central Election CommissionEconomy expanded 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the year earlier, slowing from 2.3 percent in the previous three months

