Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release March 18, 2022 at 05.00 pm

DOVRE GROUP’S ANNUAL REPORT 2021 PUBLISHED

Dovre Group has published its Annual Report 2021 at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors.

The Annual Report includes review of the CEO, report of the Board of Directors, non-financial statements, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor’s report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report.

Dovre Group publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in xHTML format. The primary statements have been marked with XBRL tags. The audit firm BDO Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Dovre Group’s ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Dovre Group has also published a corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2021 today.

The Annual Report in pdf file, a corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2021 and the Financial Statements xHTML file are attached to this release and available on www.dovregroup.com -> Investors.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 750 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

