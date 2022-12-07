U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Dovre Group Plc
·1 min read
Dovre Group Plc
Dovre Group Plc

Dovre Group Plc        Stock Exchange Release                December 7, 2022, at 11.30 am

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Dovre Group Plc will disclose the following financial information in 2023:

  • Financial Statements review 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023

  • Trading statement January-March 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023

  • Half-year financial report January-June 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023

  • Trading statement January-September 2023 on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Dovre Group’s Financial Statements 2022 and Annual Report 2022 will be published online at the latest during the week beginning March 6, 2023.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Dovre Group’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting later.

Dovre Group Plc observes a-three-week silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports. The company does not comment on its financial situation development or meet with investment analysts or other members of the investment community during this period.

Dovre Group’s financial information is released as stock exchange bulletins in Finnish and English and is available online at www.dovregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Sirpa Haavisto
CFO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 730 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


