Dovre Group Oyj
·2 min read
  DOV1V.HE
Dovre Group Oyj
Dovre Group Oyj

Dovre Group Plc Press release May 2, 2022 at 9 am

DOVRE GROUP SIGNS FRAME AGREEMENT WITH AIBEL IN NORWAY

Dovre Group together with its partners Engineering Consultants Norway and Future Technology has secured a frame agreement with Aibel AS in Norway. The scope of work is Consultancy Services and includes hire of temporary personnel within project/multidiscipline, construction, commissioning, supply chain, economy, ICT and administrative disciplines. The frame agreement is valid for 2 years with option to extend the agreement 3 times by 2 years, i.e. maximum 8 years.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this agreement and chosen as one of Aibel’s preferred suppliers. When we acquired Tech4hire in 2019 (merged with Dovre in 2020), Aibel was their largest client. Winning this new long-term frame agreement in a very competitive market gives us an even stronger position with Aibel in Norway. We look forward to further develop the cooperation with Aibel”, says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group Plc.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com
www.dovregroup.com

Aibel is a full-range supplier of innovative and sustainable solutions. The company builds and maintains critical infrastructure for energy companies and is one of the largest suppliers on the Norwegian continental shelf. Aibel holds a leading position within electrification of offshore oil and gas installations and onshore processing plants, and is a significant supplier to the European offshore wind industry. More than 4,200 skilled employees work close to the customers at the company's offices in Norway, Thailand and Singapore. In addition, Aibel owns two modern yards in Haugesund, Norway, and in Laem Chabang, Thailand, with significant prefabrication and construction capacity.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


