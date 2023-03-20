Dovre Group Plc

Dovre’s Suvic has signed an EPC contract to build a 32 MW solar farm

Suvic Oy has today signed an EPC contract with CPC Finland Oy valued at about 18 million euros to build Lakari solar park. The solar park has a maximum output capacity of 32 MW and therefore it is the largest solar park in Finland under construction and when in operation. The yearly production is estimated to be about 32 000 MWh. The Lakari project constitutes a significant expansion into a new business area for Suvic.

The solar park will be located in Lakari, near the city of Rauma, and it will cover an area of about 40 hectares. The construction work will commence in the spring of 2023 and the project is expected to be ready in the beginning of 2024.

Mr. Jari Koppelo, Business Manager of Suvic, comments: ”We are excited about constructing the Lakari solar park together with CPC Finland Oy and we are honoured to collaborate in the largest solar park built in Finland to date. Suvic has during the 2022 developed its own solar construction concept with the ambition to offer the most cost-efficient solution in the market with the best-in-class equipment technology. Now this innovative and scalable solar concept is implemented in real life, and we are grateful for the trust our client has bestowed in our ability to deliver.”

With this significant new contract Suvic’s order backlog for 2023 will be about 50 million euros. At the same time Suvic shows that it is capable of expanding into new areas of renewable energy construction.

Jari Koppelo

Business Manager, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 734 6312

jko@suvic.fi

www.suvic.fi

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in wind farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design,

construction and project management of energy projects.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs about 760 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

