Dow announces $2 million support toward Hurricane Ida relief, recovery and resiliency

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Dow (NYSE: DOW) and the Dow Company Foundation announced the contribution of $2 million to support immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts associated with the storm and its aftermath. This support also includes assistance for the Company's impacted employees.

"Our thoughts and support are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Jim Fitterling, Dow's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our primary focus right now is the safety of our colleagues, our operations and our communities, and Team Dow is working closely with our partners and stakeholders to help with both the immediate and longer-term impacts of the storm."

As a part of this commitment, Dow is collaborating with local parish, regional and national partners providing critical services to individuals immediately affected by the storm.

As recovery and rebuilding efforts begin, Dow will continue to engage community partners to assess and respond to community needs not currently identified across the region through financial investment, and in-kind and volunteer support, including the activation of our Veterans' Network (VetNet) in partnership with Team Rubicon. VetNet is Dow's Employee Resource Group that encourages its members to engage in communities by providing resources for charitable efforts, community service and crisis response.

"Our communities are resilient and will recover, but they also need help, support and partnership," said Rebecca Bentley, vice-president, Dow Public Affairs. "We are committed to working together with all our stakeholders to help impacted areas of Louisiana respond, recover and ultimately thrive again."

Louisiana is home to thousands of Dow and contract employees. To support its employees through these challenges, Dow is offering interest-free loans, temporary housing where needed, and the Dow Employee Relief Fund, where employees can easily make a donation to help their fellow colleagues in need.

