Dow Announces Full Redemption of All Outstanding 3.625% Notes Due May 2026

6 min read
MIDLAND, Mich, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dow Chemical Company ("TDCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), announced today a full redemption of its 3.625% Notes due May 2026 (the "Notes") issued pursuant to an Indenture dated as of May 1, 2008 (as supplemented, the "Indenture") between TDCC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. As of the date of issuance of the redemption notice, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of such Notes outstanding.

https://corporate.dow.com/en-us.html (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)
https://corporate.dow.com/en-us.html (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, such remaining outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on June 28th, 2022 for an aggregate principal outstanding of $750,000,000 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount thereof, and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such interest payments accrued as of the Redemption Date). Payments are discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes and determined on the third business day prior to the Redemption Date) plus 25 basis points, as set forth in the Notes, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date and upon TDCC's payment of the redemption price, all rights of holders with respect to the Notes being redeemed will terminate, except for the right to receive payment of the applicable redemption price upon surrender of the Notes for redemption.

Copies of the notice of redemption can be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. by calling Bondholder Relations at (800) 254-2826.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Pankaj Gupta

pgupta@dow.com

+1 989-638-5265

Media:

Kyle Bandlow

kbandlow@dow.com

+1 989-638-2417

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; the continuing global and regional economic impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business; any sanction, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; weather events and natural disasters; disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems; and risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow and TDCC assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-announces-full-redemption-of-all-outstanding-3-625-notes-due-may-2026--301566874.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio