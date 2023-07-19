Dow extends winning streak to 7 days as US stocks jump on strong bank earnings

US stocks gained on a strong earnings season for among lenders.

Earnings reports from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley beat expectations.

But retail sales and industrial production fell short of hopes, signaling a consumer spending shift.

US stocks climbed on Tuesday on strong bank earnings and as investors get ready for another wave of big reports to come on Wednesday.

Retail sales and industrial production fell short of estimates to start the day on Tuesday. Retail rose by 0.2% in June, where estimates expected a 0.5% climb. At the same time, the Federal Reserve's measure of industrial production declined for a second month, dropping by 0.5%. Manufacturing output dropped 0.3%, the sharpest decline in three months.

But weaker macro data was offset by an upside earnings surprise from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, the latter of which beat estimates on record revenue in its wealth management unit.

Looking ahead, Tesla and Netflix are among big names to release their earnings on Wednesday. Investors are expecting second-quarter reporting season to represent a trough in corporate earnings.

