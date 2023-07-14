Dow gains after bank earnings as stocks finish winning week: Stock market news today
Stocks finished mixed on Friday but ended the week up as upbeat results from JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) lifted those big banks' stocks and new survey data showed Americans are becoming increasingly confident in the economy.
Banks helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which added about 0.3% as quarterly earnings from Wall Street names started rolling in. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) both finished slightly below the flatline. All of the major averages finished
Investors were weighing quarterly updates from the financial sector, with the focus on any signs of impact from this spring's bank failures and the subsequent draining of deposits across the system.
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo shares were on the rise after they both reported a surge in profits in the second quarter. Meanwhile, BlackRock (BLK) stock slipped after its revenue fell year over year.
All the major benchmarks look on track for weekly wins after signs that inflation is cooling and that the labor market is robust have lifted hopes that a strong economy can give stocks momentum to run higher after a stellar start to the year.
Stocks close mixed, Dow leads on bank earnings
After initially rallying to start the day, stocks closed mixed on Friday as strong bank results carried the Dow (^DJI) higher while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) closed in the red by about 0.1% each.
For the week, though, all three of the major averages closed higher as companies largely welcomed in earnings season with better-than-expected results and economic data showed consumers feeling more confident about easing inflation.
- A
Hollywood double strike is yet another headwind for media companies
The actors strike is the latest challenge to hit media companies grappling with a consumer shift to streaming services.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports, Hollywood's double strike will likely pressure major media companies as the production pipeline grinds to a complete halt. SAG-AFTRA — the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists, and other media professionals around the world — joined writers on the picket lines early Friday after the guild failed to negotiate a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of studios including Disney (DIS), Netflix (NLFX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and NBCUniversal (CMCSA).
"We’ve been hearing that most streaming companies won’t feel the pain from strikes until 2024 given the pipeline of content that has already been locked in," said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.
"However, streamers could be in trouble as soon as the velocity of content slows," he warned. "Our experts emphasize that content is still king and if streamers want subscribers to keep coming back, they need to have a steady feed of new movies and shows being released on their platforms."
Read more here.
Disney CEO Bob Iger suggests selling TV assets — but who will buy?
Disney CEO Bob Iger (DIS) said Thursday he would take an "expansive" look at the entertainment giant's traditional TV assets, signaling the potential for strategic options that could include a sale.
The problem? Analysts have questioned who a potential buyer would be given the secular declines in linear television networks amid escalating cord-cutting trends.
"Every media company is facing cord-cutting, shifts of television advertising to connected TVs and other platforms," Rich Greenfield, media and technology analyst at LightShed Partners, told Yahoo Finance Live. "The linear TV business is just under a lot of pressure, and investors are already asking me, 'Well, who are they selling it to?' 'Who wants to buy a linear TV business?'"
Iger, who made the comments in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Thursday morning, a day after the company announced it will be extending his contract through 2026, admitted the current distribution model is "definitely broken."
He explained Disney's linear TV assets, which include broadcast network ABC and cable channels FX, Freeform, and National Geographic, "may not be core" to its strategy any longer.
"That's what's really challenging," Greenfield noted. "It's one thing to say you want to get rid of ABC or get rid of FX. But who exactly is the buyer of those businesses? I don't have a great answer for that."
Other industry watchers said a possible asset sale is likely necessary to protect the business' future — but only with the right buyer.
"We agree that asset sales are a good idea, but our best advice would be to sell all (or all the content assets) of DIS to AAPL, AMZN, or another company that never needs to make money from creating content," Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote in a note to clients on Friday morning. "If they don't sell, DIS will be competing against those companies in an industry with deteriorating economics (because they never need to make money from content), we believe."
Disney shares are down about 2% on the year and have fallen nearly 5% compared to this point last year.
The 'everything rally' seems to be back
Canvassing the week's tape, the top three US large-cap sectors are once again favoring the megacaps. Communication Services (XLC), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Tech (XLK) are each up more than 3% — reminiscent of the returns earlier this year from January to May.
Economic data is surprising to the upside over the last two months, showing falling inflation, an economy that's still growing (though slowly), and a surprisingly optimistic consumer.
Rates are dropping, as the 10-year (^TNX) has once again firmly rejected the ~4% level and is down the most in four weeks (23 bps). You can add a plunging dollar (DX-Y.NYB) to those tailwinds. The dropping Dixie is buoying commodities, emerging markets — and even crypto, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) attempts to launch higher from the big $30k level.
It's a recipe for higher asset prices all around. Even Consumer Staples (XLP) is getting some love this week.
Bank earnings tell two different stories
Some bank stocks were mixed after reporting second quarter earnings before the bell Friday. Around 12:30 on Friday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) were up marginally while shares of Citigroup (C) fell more than 3%.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains:
Profits for JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo surged in the second quarter while falling sharply at Citigroup, demonstrating a divide in how the banking world is faring as it recovers from a period of extreme turmoil.
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo showed that some giants can continue to make lots of money from consumer loans even as industry deposit costs rise, while leaning on their sprawling franchises to generate additional revenue. What Citigroup revealed is that a number of problems continue to plague even the biggest institutions, especially those that rely heavily on dealmaking and trading.
Citigroup's profit tumbled 36% in the second quarter, largely because of weaknesses in its Wall Street unit. Other banks reporting next week, such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), could run into similar challenges.
"The long-awaited rebound in investment banking has yet to materialize, making for a disappointing quarter," said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.
Stocks higher in afternoon trading
Stocks fell from their morning session highs but maintained gains just after noon on Friday as investors digested second quarter earnings from some of the nation's largest banks and a surprisingly upbeat reading of consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led gains, rising 0.4%, or more than 100 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) ticked 0.15% higher, while Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose about 0.3%.
Clear skies ahead for Microsoft, according to UBS
Microsoft's cloud declines may be a thing of the past, UBS argued in a new note on Monday.
UBS upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and boosted its price target to $400 from $345, saying new bookings discussions around cloud are "slowly recovering."
"We downgraded Microsoft shares to start the year on a view that spending trends on Azure/AWS were deteriorating and that a faster-than-expected Azure deceleration would hold back the stock (it obviously didn’t)," UBS analyst Karl Keirstead wrote. "Our latest round of checks...suggest the backdrop remains tough but is no longer deteriorating - the worst may be behind us."
A bottom in slowing cloud demand would be a welcome sign for Microsoft investors. In April, the tech giant reported Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 27% year-over-year for the quarter. That number has declined every quarter since at least Q3 2022, as companies trim their capital expenses amid rising interest rates.
UBS also commented that AI enthusiasm makes it "increasingly tough to be on the sidelines," ahead of earnings later this month. Shares of Microsoft were up nearly 2% on Friday.
AT&T stock hits 20-year low on JPM downgrade
AT&T (T) stock fell as much as 5% on Friday following a downgrade from analysts at JPMorgan.
At session lows, shares of AT&T were trading a 20-year low.
In their note, JPM analysts cited a view the company is facing "marginally more pressure" in its mobility and wireline segments. JPMorgan cut its price target on the stock to $17 from $22.
The firm also flagged potential liabilities from recent reports suggesting telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon laid a huge network of lead-covered cables across the country as a risk for the stock.
"We have discussed the copper lead sheathing situation with many industry contacts and have been unable to find a reasonable way to calculate any potential liability, but believe that AT&T will have the largest exposure given its massive LEC business (~40% of homes in the US) as well as owning the original AT&T long haul network," the firm wrote. "We see the potential liability as an unquantifiable, long- term overhang for the stock, which adds to the risk premium and drives much of our PT reduction."
Shares of AT&T were trading below $14.50 on Friday.
Consumer sentiment hits highest level since Sept. 2021
US consumers haven't felt this good about the economy in almost two years, according to the University of Michigan's latest reading on consumer sentiment.
The UMich consumer sentiment index for July came in at a reading of 72.6, up from 64.4 last month and 51.5 in July 2022. This marks the highest reading for the index since September 2021.
In a statement, Joanne Hsu, director of the survey of consumers for the University of Michigan, said, "The sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets...sentiment is now about halfway between the all-time historic low of 50 from June 2022 and the February 2020 pre-pandemic reading of 101."
Notably, however, Friday's reading showed a slight uptick in consumer inflation expectations, a number that has been closely watched by Federal Reserve officials. Consumers now expect prices to rise 3.4% over the next year, up from 3.1% last month. Over the next 5-10 years, prices are expected to rise 3.1%, up from 3% in June's reading.
On Wednesday, the latest inflation reading showed consumer prices rose 3% on a headline basis in June, the least since March 2021. On a "core" basis, which strips out food and energy, prices rose 4.8% over the prior year.
JPMorgan profits surge in second quarter
JPMorgan (JPM) stock popped nearly 3% in early trading on Monday after the company reported second quarter earnings highlighted by 67% growth in profits compared to the year prior.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
The largest US bank reported earnings of $14.5 billion while revenue of $41 billion was up 34%.
"The US economy continues to be resilient," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. "Consumer balance sheets remain healthy, and consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly."
JPMorgan’s results demonstrated that it is still able to make lots of money from its loans while leaning on its sprawling franchises to generate additional revenue. Its net interest income, which measures the difference between what it charges to make loans and pays for deposits, rose 44% from a year ago to $21.9 billion.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance