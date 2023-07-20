Dow hits 8-day winning streak as investors hope for more upbeat earnings reports

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow extending its winning streak to eight days.

Investors are hoping for more upbeat earnings reports for the second quarter.

Big tech firms including Tesla, Netflix, and IBM are set to report after the closing bell.

Stocks rose Wednesday as earnings season ramped up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its eighth consecutive gain.

Blue chips are now in their longest winning streak since September 2019 and are at their highest level since early 2022.

Investors are hoping for more upbeat earnings amid a strong reporting season so far. Of the S&P 500 companies that have released their financials for the second quarter, 80% have reported earnings above analysts' estimates, FactSet data shows.

Markets are eyeing earnings for Big Tech firms next, with Tesla, Netflix, and IBM set to report late Wednesday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 4 p.m. ET closing bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil fell. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.6% to $75.30 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, slipped 0.3% to $79.39 per barrel.

Gold inched lower 0.03% to $1,978.31 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 4 basis points to 3.742%.

Bitcoin ticked higher 0.63% to $30,064.

