Dow Jones Rout: The Cat is in the Bag, the Bag is in Trump’s Hand

Friday started off badly for the Dow Jones industrial average, with all major stock indexes trading markedly lower right out of the gate Friday morning.

Nike (NKE) defied gravity at the start of the session after an analyst price-target hike, but got dragged back down to earth with Apple (AAPL), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and the rest of the beleaguered market by the Dow’s 25,106.33 close (-0.25%) at the end of the day.

Donald Trump’s Trade War Is Devastating Business

These results extend the stock market’s losses to a third straight day amid increasing worries that the U.S. and China will not figure out a trade agreement before the deadline in 21 days:

