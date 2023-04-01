U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,573.02
    +459.86 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Dow jumps 400 points to end tumultuous first quarter as markets move on from bank crisis

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
NYSE happy green chart
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • US stocks jumped on Friday, ending the first quarter on a positive note.

  • A key price gauge showed continued signs that inflation is cooling off.

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained 6% and 17%, respectively, since the start of the year.

US stocks rose higher on Friday, ending a tumultuous first quarter on a positive note as a key price gauge showed continued signs that inflation is cooling off.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index — the Fed's preferred inflation measure — rose 0.3% in February from the prior month, lower than the expected 0.4%.

The S&P 500 has gained 6% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is up 17% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly flat over the quarter.

That comes after a rocky few months for markets. Investors began the year hopeful that inflation was easing enough for the Fed to cut rates soon. But sticky inflation data and hawkish Fed comments unwound those bets. Then the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and fears of a recession on the horizon whipsawed markets again.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Friday:

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

