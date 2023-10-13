Dow jumps after upbeat big-bank earnings, Nasdaq slips: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed on Friday afternoon after big US banks kicked off earnings season with upbeat profits, as the developing conflict in the Middle East kept investors on watch.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained around 0.4%, or 140 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid about 0.7%.
Wall Street banks got the third quarter earnings season started in earnest on Friday, with a strong showing that saw both Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) post higher profits than expected.
The results will be scrutinized for insight into how well banks are prepared for the Fed's higher-for-longer interest rates and whether a two-year slump in dealmaking is finally waning.
Read more: What a Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell nearly 8 basis points to 4.63% amid signs Israel will soon launch a ground assault in Gaza. Bond yields rose and stocks snapped a four-day run of wins on Thursday after data showed US headline inflation has remained sticky.
In commodities, oil prices jumped amid the Middle East concerns and after the US on Thursday tightened sanctions on sales of crude to Russia. Crude oil futures (CL=F) climbed more than 4%, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) added 4%.
On the corporate side, Microsoft (MSFT) closed its $69 billion takeover of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) after the UK antitrust regulator gave its clearance for the deal.
- H
Stocks mixed in afternoon trading
Wall Street gave up some of its gains Friday afternoon, as investors digested the results from big banks and a reading on consumer sentiment that fell on concerns over inflation.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.4% or 140 points.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.8%.
- H
Inflation concerns flare up for American consumers
Consumers are feeling worse about the economy even as the likelihood of a November or December rate hike creeps downward, heightening the attention on the Fed’s efforts to bring down inflation.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index registered a 7% drop for its first October reading. “Nearly all demographic groups posted setbacks in sentiment, reflecting the continued weight of high prices,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the university’s Surveys of Consumers.
The dark turn in current events, from the turmoil in Congress over who will serve as the next Speaker of the House to the escalating violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict, likely weighed on the mindsets of consumers, according to a note by analysts at Wells Fargo, published Friday.
The more pessimistic feelings coincides with a dwindling likelihood of a rate hike later this year. Just a day before the survey was released, the latest inflation report on Thursday showed that prices in September rose at roughly the same pace seen in August. The data bolstered the case that the Fed still has a ways to go to pull inflation back down to its 2% target.
Still, markets were indicating the Fed will likely hold rates steady in November. And even in December chances are shrinking that the Fed will raise rates then. As of Friday morning, markets were pricing in a 92% chance the Fed hold rates where they are in November, data from the CME Group show. The chances of a December rate hike fell, however, to about 30% from roughly 37% a week ago.
- H
Microsoft closes $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard
The largest-ever merger in the gaming market has closed, bringing an end to a protracted battle with government regulators over concerns of consolidation and competition.
Microsoft (MSFT) on Friday finalized its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI), according to a regulatory filing from the company Friday, in what is the largest-ever merger for the gaming market, Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan and Daniel Howley report.
The deal closed after Microsoft cleared a final hurdle from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The regulator said concessions proposed in a revised acquisition agreement with Activision satisfied the antitrust regulator’s concerns that the transaction would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the cloud gaming market.
“The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers,” the CMA said in a press release.
The deal makes Microsoft the third-largest video game company in the world by revenue behind Sony (SONY) and Tencent.
Consumer sentiment tumbles in October
Sticky inflation, rising yields and a slumping stock market are taking a toll on how consumers feel about the current state of the US economy.
The first October reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed a reading of 63, down from 68.1 in September. The 7% drop was the largest one month move downward since the regional banking crisis in March.
After several sticky inflation reports, Americans aren't feeling as bullish about inflation's path downward, either. One year-inflation expectations are now for prices to grow 3.8% over the next year. Last month consumers had projected inflation of 3.2%.
"Assessments of personal finances declined about 15%, primarily on a substantial increase in concerns over inflation, and one-year expected business conditions plunged about 19%," Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in the survey release.
- H
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in morning trading on Friday:
Broadcom (AVGO): Shares of the semiconductor company continued their climb Friday morning, rising 0.8%, following news that Broadcom’s acquisition of the cloud computing company VMware (VMW) is likely to be approved by Chinese officials.
Boeing (BA): The aerospace and defense giant lost 3% during morning trading after a report that the plane maker is expanding inspections of production flaws in the 737 Max aircraft, which could further delay deliveries of the jet.
JPMorgan (JPM): Shares gained 4% on Friday morning after a strong earnings report showed that profits surged in the third quarter. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) also beat earnings estimates.
UnitedHealth (UNH): Shares were up over 2% after it reported a third-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates on lower-than-expected medical costs.
- H
Stocks open higher as earnings season kicks off
Wall Street rang in the day with optimism as investors parsed strong earnings from big banks, kicking off earnings season.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased nearly 0.6% or roughly 180 points.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.3%.
- J
JPMorgan, UnitedHealth, and BlackRock: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
JPMorgan (JPM): Shares were up 1% on Friday after earnings. Profits surged in the third quarter.
UnitedHealth (UNH): Shares were up over 1% after it reported a third quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates.
BlackRock (BLK): Shares fell over 1%. The investment bank beat third quarter profit estimates on Friday but posted a sharp drop in net inflows.
JD.com (JD): Shares in JD.com fell 4% as investors turned bearish on the stock and "rumors swirled that a businessman with the same surname as the company’s chairman had been arrested," according to Bloomberg.
Stock futures steady as big bank earnings roll in
US stocks were broadly unchanged before the bell on Friday, paring earlier losses after JPMorgan and other Wall Street lenders posted healthy third quarter results.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered just above the flatline, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures traded just below it. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 0.3% lower.
Stock futures drop with focus on big bank earnings
The major US stock gauges were trending lower on Friday, as BlackRock's results led out the stream of Wall Street bank earnings expected to land.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.16%, or 53 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures lost 0.32%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 0.56% lower.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance