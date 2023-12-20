Advertisement
Dow notches another record high amid continued rate-cut hopes

Phil Rosen
·2 min read
Dow notches another record high amid continued rate-cut hopes
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the NYSEThomson Reuters

  • US stocks climbed Tuesday, with investors adding to the year-end rally.

  • The Dow closed at a record high for another trading session.

  • The S&P 500 neared its all-time high of 4,796, which it hit in January 2022.

The Dow closed at a record high for another trading session Tuesday, while the S&P 500 finished just below its own all-time high.

The broad market index is now just 0.5% below the 4,796 record level it reached in January 2022. Equities have surged since the Fed signaled last week that three interest rate cuts are on the table for 2024.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly further stoked those hopes, as she told the Wall Street Journal that it's appropriate for the central bank to begin considering rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, data out Tuesday showed November housing starts unexpectedly rose 14.8% from the prior month to reach an annual level of 1.56 million.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 1.53% to $73.58 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved higher 1.81% to $79.38 a barrel.

  • Gold edged higher 0.61% to $2,053.00 per ounce.

  • The 10-year yield moved lower 3 basis points to hover at 3.928%.

  • Bitcoin climbed 1.14% to $42,318.

Read the original article on Business Insider

