U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +33.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,149.25
    +144.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.80
    +18.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.22
    +1.03 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -1.44 (-6.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8790
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,188.30
    +410.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.89
    +14.92 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.68
    -3.54 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Dow reports first quarter 2022 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·29 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COGVX
  • DOW

MIDLAND, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)
www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.11; Operating EPS¹ was $2.34, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago period. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.23 per share, primarily due to asset-related charges.

  • Net sales were $15.3 billion, up 28% versus the year-ago period, reflecting gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions. Sequentially, net sales were up 6%, driven by gains in Performance Materials & Coatings and Packaging & Specialty Plastics.

  • Local price increased 28% versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions. Sequentially, local price increased 2%, primarily driven by silicones and polyurethanes.

  • Volume increased 3% versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments and in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America. Sequentially, volume was also up 5%, reflecting strong demand for silicones and polyethylene applications.

  • Equity earnings were $174 million, down $50 million from the year-ago period, primarily driven by impacts from planned maintenance activity at Sadara. Equity earnings were down $50 million from the prior quarter driven by lower polyethylene and MEG margins in Asia Pacific.

  • GAAP Net Income was $1.6 billion. Operating EBIT1 was $2.4 billion, up $865 million from the year-ago period with gains in all operating segments. Sequentially, operating EBIT increased 7%, led by improvements in Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure as higher prices and lower planned maintenance activity more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.

  • Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $1.6 billion, up $1.8 billion2 year-over-year due to increased earnings and an elective pension contribution in the year-ago period. Sequentially, cash provided by operating activities decreased $945 million as higher dividends from joint ventures were more than offset by working capital on increased sales and raw material costs. Free cash flow1 was $1.3 billion.

  • Returns to shareholders totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, comprised of $513 million in dividends and $600 million in share repurchases.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS


Three Months Ended Mar 31

Three Months Ended Dec 31

In millions, except per share amounts

1Q22

1Q21

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

4Q21

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$15,264

$11,882

$3,382

$14,364

$900

GAAP Income, Net of Tax

$1,552

$1,006

$546

$1,761

$(209)

Operating EBIT¹

$2,419

$1,554

$865

$2,265

$154

Operating EBIT Margin¹

15.9%

13.1%

280 bps

15.8%

10 bps

Operating EBITDA¹

$3,171

$2,271

$900

$2,920

$251

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$2.11

$1.32

$0.79

$2.32

$(0.21)

Operating Earnings Per Share¹

$2.34

$1.36

$0.98

$2.15

$0.19

Cash Provided by (Used for)
Operating Activities – Cont. Ops

$1,612

$(228)

$1,840

$2,557

$(945)



1.

Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.

2.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities – Continuing Operations includes a $1 billion elective pension contribution in the first quarter of 2021.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

CEO QUOTE

Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

"Entering our company's 125th year, Team Dow delivered top- and bottom-line growth sequentially and year-over-year in the first quarter, demonstrating the advantage of our differentiated portfolio, feedstock flexibility and continued focus on disciplined execution. Despite higher energy costs, we captured healthy end-market demand and achieved solid volume growth, price gains and margin expansion.

"In addition, today we published our annual benchmarking that demonstrates Dow delivered on our financial targets with top-quartile EBITDA margins, return on capital, free cash flow yield, shareholder remuneration, and debt reduction. We also recently announced a new $3 billion share repurchase program – a direct result of our performance as well as our balanced and disciplined capital allocation approach."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Packaging & Specialty Plastics


Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended December 31

In millions, except margin
percentages

1Q22

1Q21

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

4Q21

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$7,627

$6,082

$1,545

$7,189

$438

Operating EBIT

$1,234

$1,228

$6

$1,442

$(208)

Operating EBIT Margin

16.2 %

20.2%

(400) bps

20.1%

(390) bps

Equity Earnings

$110

$106

$4

$130

$(20)

Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $7.6 billion, up 25% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 24% year-over-year with gains in both businesses and all regions. Continued strong end-market demand drove a 4% year-over-year volume increase, with gains in energy sales, olefins, and polyethylene, primarily in the U.S. & Canada. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, the segment delivered a 6% net sales increase, driven by robust demand in both businesses, including polyethylene demand, across industrial and consumer packaging applications.

Equity earnings were $110 million, up $4 million compared to the year-ago period. For the principal joint ventures, gains from increased elastomer margins at the Thai joint ventures were offset by lower integrated polyethylene margins at Sadara and the Kuwait joint ventures. On a sequential basis, equity earnings decreased by $20 million due to higher raw material costs impacting polyethylene margins at the principal joint ventures.

Operating EBIT was $1.2 billion, up $6 million versus the year-ago period, with Op. EBIT margins down 400 basis points year-over-year, as price increases in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America were partly offset by rising raw materials and energy costs in all regions. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $208 million and Op. EBIT margins declined by 390 basis points, primarily due to higher raw material and energy costs in Europe.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics business delivered higher net sales versus the year-ago period, led by local price gains in all regions as well as in industrial & consumer packaging and flexible food & beverage packaging applications. Volumes declined slightly year-over-year, as growth in the U.S. & Canada was more than offset by declines in Asia Pacific. Sequentially, the business increased revenue on volume gains in all regions. Price increases in functional polymers were more than offset by price declines in polyethylene.

Hydrocarbons & Energy business delivered a net sales increase compared to the year-ago period, driven primarily by higher local prices in olefins and aromatics. Sequentially, sales increased due to higher olefin volume and price, primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended December 31

In millions, except margin
percentages

1Q22

1Q21

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

4Q21

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$4,524

$3,607

$917

$4,548

$(24)

Operating EBIT

$661

$326

$335

$595

$66

Operating EBIT Margin

14.6%

9.0%

560 bps

13.1%

150 bps

Equity Earnings

$62

$115

$(53)

$90

$(28)

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales in the quarter were $4.5 billion, up 25% versus the year-ago period. Local price improved 29% year-over-year with gains in both businesses and in all regions. Currency decreased sales by 5%. Volume was up 1% year-over-year as improved supply availability from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri in the prior year were offset by planned maintenance activity at Sadara. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 1%, as local price gains in both businesses were offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara.

Equity earnings were $62 million, down $53 million compared to the year-ago period due to lower supply availability from planned maintenance activity at Sadara. On a sequential basis, equity earnings decreased by $28 million due to lower MEG margins.

Operating EBIT was $661 million, an increase of $335 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to strong pricing momentum in both businesses, driving Op. EBIT margins up 560 basis points year-over-year. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $66 million, and Op. EBIT margins improved by 150 basis points, as strong prices and lower planned maintenance activity offset pressure from higher raw material and energy costs.

Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business delivered higher net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by local price gains in all regions and across all key value chains. Volume declined year-over-year, primarily due to the lower supply availability from Sadara. Sequentially, net sales declined as local price gains and strong demand for construction and industrial applications were more than offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara due to planned maintenance activity.

Industrial Solutions business delivered increased net sales year-over-year, with local price gains in all regions. Volume also increased globally, driven by strong demand in industrial, agriculture and coatings markets, as well as improved supply availability from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Sequential net sales were flat as local price gains and demand growth in the pharmaceutical, mobility and home and industrial cleaning end-markets were offset by the lower supply availability from Sadara.

Performance Materials & Coatings


Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended December 31

In millions, except margin
percentages

1Q22

1Q21

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

4Q21

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$3,049

$2,123

$926

$2,558

$491

Operating EBIT

$595

$62

$533

$295

$300

Operating EBIT Margin

19.5%

2.9%

1,660 bps

11.5%

800 bps

Equity Earnings

$3

$2

$1

$2

$1

Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $3 billion, up 44% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 39% year-over-year, with gains in both businesses and in all regions. Volume increased 8% year-over-year on stronger demand for silicones and coatings applications combined with improved supply availability from the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, net sales were up 19% with local price gains in both businesses. Volume increased sequentially due to strong consumer demand and increased supply availability of siloxanes upon the completion of planned maintenance activity in the prior quarter.

Operating EBIT was $595 million, compared to $62 million in the year-ago period, as Op. EBIT margins increased 1,660 basis points due to strong price gains and robust demand for both silicones and coatings offerings. Sequentially, Op. EBIT improved $300 million and Op. EBIT margins improved 800 basis points due to local price gains and lower impact from planned maintenance activity.

Consumer Solutions business delivered higher net sales year-over year, with local price gains in all regions and applications. Volume also improved across all regions, driven by improved siloxane supply and strong demand for personal care applications. Sequentially, net sales were up with increases in local price and volume. Improved supply availability of siloxanes versus the prior quarter enabled the business to capture stronger demand across all major end-markets.

Coatings & Performance Monomers business delivered increased net sales compared to the year-ago period, with local price gains in all regions. Volume increased year-over-year on improved supply availability of monomers from the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the business delivered flat sales as local price gains for architectural coatings were offset by lower monomers volumes due to maintenance activity.

OUTLOOK

"Looking ahead, we see strong demand across our end-markets," said Fitterling. "While the geopolitical environment remains dynamic, our global scale, cost-advantaged positions, and industry-leading feedstock and derivative flexibility continue to enable resilient financial and operating performance. At the same time, we are advancing our strategy to decarbonize and grow underlying earnings by more than $3 billion in the transition to a more sustainable world. Dow is well-positioned to achieve mid-cycle earnings above pre-pandemic levels as we capture increasing demand for low-carbon, sustainable and circular innovations."

Conference Call

Dow will host a live webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; the continuing global and regional economic impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business; any sanctions, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; weather events and natural disasters; disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems; and risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow and TDCC assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Operating earnings per share is defined as "Earnings per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

Free cash flow is defined as "Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, free cash flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free cash flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free cash flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

Cash flow conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes cash flow conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

Operating return on capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income


In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Net sales

$ 15,264

$ 11,882

Cost of sales

12,402

10,062

Research and development expenses

218

194

Selling, general and administrative expenses

498

366

Amortization of intangibles

88

101

Restructuring and asset related charges - net

186

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates

174

224

Sundry income (expense) - net

148

128

Interest income

28

8

Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

167

196

Income before income taxes

2,055

1,323

Provision for income taxes

503

317

Net income

1,552

1,006

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(17)

15

Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders

$ 1,569

$ 991



Per common share data:



Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.12

$ 1.32

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 2.11

$ 1.32




Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

734.6

744.8

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

739.8

749.8

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets


In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2021

Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,143

$ 2,988

Accounts and notes receivable:



Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2022: $215; 2021: $54)

7,423

6,841

Other

2,536

2,713

Inventories

7,760

7,372

Other current assets

1,303

934

Total current assets

22,165

20,848

Investments



Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

1,821

2,045

Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2022: $1,962; 2021: $2,079)

3,067

3,193

Noncurrent receivables

454

478

Total investments

5,342

5,716

Property



Property

57,707

57,604

Less: Accumulated depreciation

37,360

37,049

Net property

20,347

20,555

Other Assets



Goodwill

8,716

8,764

Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2022: $4,790; 2021: $4,725)

2,761

2,881

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,339

1,412

Deferred income tax assets

1,160

1,358

Deferred charges and other assets

1,505

1,456

Total other assets

15,481

15,871

Total Assets

$ 63,335

$ 62,990

Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Notes payable

$ 92

$ 161

Long-term debt due within one year

355

231

Accounts payable:



Trade

5,769

5,577

Other

2,772

2,839

Operating lease liabilities - current

306

314

Income taxes payable

527

623

Accrued and other current liabilities

3,233

3,481

Total current liabilities

13,054

13,226

Long-Term Debt

14,108

14,280

Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities

654

506

Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent

7,320

7,557

Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent

915

931

Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

1,092

1,149

Other noncurrent obligations

6,767

6,602

Total other noncurrent liabilities

16,748

16,745

Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2022: 767,064,055 shares; 2021: 764,226,882 shares)

8

8

Additional paid-in capital

8,217

8,151

Retained earnings

21,672

20,623

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,796)

(8,977)

Unearned ESOP shares

(15)

Treasury stock at cost (2022: 38,962,213 shares; 2021: 29,011,573 shares)

(2,221)

(1,625)

Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity

18,880

18,165

Noncontrolling interests

545

574

Total equity

19,425

18,739

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 63,335

$ 62,990

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


In millions (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Operating Activities



Net income

$ 1,552

$ 1,006

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

752

717

Provision for deferred income tax

253

144

Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received

374

(46)

Net periodic pension benefit cost

7

23

Pension contributions

(55)

(1,061)

Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments

(6)

(38)

Restructuring and asset related charges - net

186

Other net loss

140

55

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



Accounts and notes receivable

(741)

(866)

Inventories

(443)

(478)

Accounts payable

86

611

Other assets and liabilities, net

(493)

(295)

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

1,612

(228)

Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations

(9)

(63)

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,603

(291)

Investing Activities



Capital expenditures

(315)

(289)

Investment in gas field developments

(37)

(9)

Purchases of previously leased assets

(2)

(2)

Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested

4

9

Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates

(6)

Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates

11

Purchases of investments

(148)

(150)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

141

428

Other investing activities, net

(15)

Cash used for investing activities

(367)

(13)

Financing Activities



Changes in short-term notes payable

(21)

(47)

Payments on short-term debt greater than three months

(14)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

16

29

Payments on long-term debt

(25)

(164)

Collections on securitization programs

141

Purchases of treasury stock

(600)

Proceeds from issuance of stock

35

127

Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs

(1)

Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements

(35)

(10)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(8)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(513)

(521)

Cash used for financing activities

(1,017)

(595)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(45)

(48)

Summary



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

174

(947)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

3,033

5,108

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 3,207

$ 4,161

Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"

64

28

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,143

$ 4,133

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region


Net Sales by Segment

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 7,627

$ 6,082

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

4,524

3,607

Performance Materials & Coatings

3,049

2,123

Corporate

64

70

Total

$ 15,264

$ 11,882

U.S. & Canada

$ 5,537

$ 4,028

EMEAI 1

5,512

4,329

Asia Pacific

2,753

2,365

Latin America

1,462

1,160

Total

$ 15,264

$ 11,882

Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022


Local
Price &
Product
Mix

Currency

Volume

Total


Percent change from prior year


Packaging & Specialty Plastics

24 %

(3) %

4 %

25 %


Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

29

(5)

1

25


Performance Materials & Coatings

39

(3)

8

44


Total

28 %

(3) %

3 %

28 %


Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

29 %

(3) %

1 %

27 %


U.S. & Canada

24 %

— %

13 %

37 %


EMEAI 1

37

(8)

(2)

27


Asia Pacific

19

(1)

(2)

16


Latin America

24

2

26


Total

28 %

(3) %

3 %

28 %


Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022


Local
Price &
Product
Mix

Currency

Volume

Total


Percent change from prior quarter


Packaging & Specialty Plastics

— %

(1) %

7 %

6 %


Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

2

(1)

(2)

(1)


Performance Materials & Coatings

9

(1)

11

19


Total

2 %

(1) %

5 %

6 %


Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

2 %

(1) %

4 %

5 %


U.S. & Canada

1 %

— %

6 %

7 %


EMEAI 1

8

(2)

2

8


Asia Pacific

(3)

8

5


Latin America

(1)

(1)


Total

2 %

(1) %

5 %

6 %


1.

Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Operating EBIT by Segment

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 1,234

$ 1,228

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

661

326

Performance Materials & Coatings

595

62

Corporate

(71)

(62)

Total

$ 2,419

$ 1,554




Depreciation and Amortization by Segment

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 395

$ 336

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

150

156

Performance Materials & Coatings

200

218

Corporate

7

7

Total

$ 752

$ 717




Operating EBITDA by Segment

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 1,629

$ 1,564

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

811

482

Performance Materials & Coatings

795

280

Corporate

(64)

(55)

Total

$ 3,171

$ 2,271




Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 110

$ 106

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

62

115

Performance Materials & Coatings

3

2

Corporate

(1)

1

Total

$ 174

$ 224




Reconciliation of "Net income" to "Operating EBIT"

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Net income

$ 1,552

$ 1,006

+ Provision for income taxes

503

317

Income before income taxes

$ 2,055

$ 1,323

- Interest income

28

8

+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

167

196

- Significant items

(225)

(43)

Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)

$ 2,419

$ 1,554

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 2,055

$ 1,569

$ 2.11


Less: Significant items





Digitalization program costs 4

(41)

(32)

(0.04)

Cost of sales ($38 million);

R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($2 million)

Restructuring, implementation costs and
asset related charges - net 5

(10)

(8)

(0.01)

Cost of sales ($7 million);

R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($1 million)

Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6

(186)

(142)

(0.19)

Restructuring and asset related charges
- net

Indemnification and other transaction
related costs 7

12

12

0.01

Sundry income (expense) - net

Total significant items

$ (225)

$ (170)

$ (0.23)


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 2,280

$ 1,739

$ 2.34


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2021

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 1,323

$ 991

$ 1.32


Less: Significant items





Digitalization program costs 4

(33)

(25)

(0.03)

Cost of sales ($29 million);

SG&A ($4 million)

Restructuring, implementation costs and
asset related charges - net 5

(10)

(8)

(0.01)

Cost of sales ($9 million);

R&D ($1 million)

Total significant items

$ (43)

$ (33)

$ (0.04)


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 1,366

$ 1,024

$ 1.36


1.

"Income before income taxes."

2.

"Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

3.

"Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.

4.

Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.

5.

Costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.

6.

Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves, and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

7.

Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

Pretax 1

Net
Income 2

EPS 3

Income Statement Classification

Reported results

$ 2,118

$ 1,736

$ 2.32


Less: Significant items





Digitalization program costs 4

(48)

(38)

(0.05)

Cost of sales ($40 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($6 million)

Restructuring, implementation costs and
asset related charges - net 5

Cost of sales ($11 million);
R&D ($3 million); SG&A ($2 million);
offset by Restructuring, goodwill
impairment and asset related
charges - net $16 million

Net gain on divestitures and asset sale

16

16

0.02

Sundry income (expense) - net

Indemnification and other transaction
related costs 6

35

35

0.05

Sundry income (expense) - net

Income tax related items 7

111

0.15

Provision for income taxes on
continuing operations

Total significant items

$ 3

$ 124

$ 0.17


Operating results (non-GAAP)

$ 2,115

$ 1,612

$ 2.15


1.

"Income before income taxes"

2.

"Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

3.

"Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.

4.

Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.

5.

Restructuring charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.

6.

Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.

7.

Includes reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Mar 31,
2022

Mar 31,
2021

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 1,612

$ (228)

Capital expenditures

(315)

(289)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1

$ 1,297

$ (517)

1.

Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion

Three Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited)

Jun 30,
2021

Sep 30,
2021

Dec 31,
2021

Mar 31,
2022

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

$ 2,021

$ 2,719

$ 2,557

$ 1,612

Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)

3,573

3,611

2,920

3,171

Cash flow conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from
operations) (non-GAAP)

56.6 %

75.3 %

87.6 %

50.8 %

Cash flow conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)


67.1 %

For further information, please contact:


Investors:

Pankaj Gupta

pgupta@dow.com

+1 989-638-5265

Media:

Kyle Bandlow

kbandlow@dow.com

+1 989-638-2417



Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301529950.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why Novavax Stock Fell Today Even After Good News

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), the vaccine specialist whose stock has been quite a seesaw at times, saw its share price dip by nearly 2% on Wednesday. This was despite some good news in the clinical space announced by the company this morning. Novavax unveiled the initial results from a phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine.

  • Amazon Targets Rival Shopify with New ‘Buy With Prime’ Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it will let merchants sell products they list with the e-commerce giant directly from their own websites, as part of a move to blunt the momentum of fast-growing competitor Shopify Inc.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesU

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • JD, Alibaba Stock Exodus From New York Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are shifting more of their shares in Chinese e-commerce giants to the Hong Kong market, as Beijing’s efforts have yet to dispel concerns over the companies’ eligibility to remain listed on Wall Street. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. A

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Rise After Tesla’s Earnings Smash

    An earnings beat from electric-vehicle leader Tesla gives a boost to shares of Chinese EV makers as well as U.S. startups Rivian and Lucid.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Rocket Lab announces first lift-off from U.S. soil

    The company will launch three Electron missions, with the first to be the inaugural launch from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.