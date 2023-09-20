Dow rises, Nasdaq falls as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: Stock market news today

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.

Right after the Fed's decision was announced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down around 0.5%, after tech stocks lost ground in the previous session as Instacart's IPO rally lost some momentum.

Wall Street's focus on the Fed turned to what would happen in the future: whether it will return to raising borrowing costs this year, and when a rate cut could be in the cards. The central bank signaled one more hike would come before the end of the year.

Read more: What a Fed rate-hike pause would mean for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Traders will look to digest what the central bank's "dot plot" signals about the future path of rates, and what hints can be gleaned from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

The recent soaring rally in oil prices, seen by some as a risk to the Fed's efforts to cool inflation, pulled back somewhat on Wednesday as investors weighed how its policy decision might affect economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude (BZ=F) and WTI crude (CL=F) futures were down about 0.7%, but analysts are still concerned prices might be headed above $100.

In another sign of a reviving US IPO market, Klaviyo (KVYO) is set to make its debut on Wednesday, on the heels of debuts by Arm (ARM) and Instacart (CART). The marketing automation company has priced its offering above range at $30 a share, for a valuation of $9.2 billion.

Elsewhere, an unexpected slowdown in UK inflation boosted the odds that the Bank of England will pause increasing interest rates after making one last hike on Thursday. The British pound dropped after the August inflation report.

