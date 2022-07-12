U.S. markets closed

Dow seals value chain partnership with Want-Want Group to drive zero-solvent emissions and explore opportunities to adopt more recyclable flexible packaging

·4 min read
In this article:
  • DOW

Its innovative adhesives solutions support Want-Want Group's sustainability goals, bringing more environmentally friendly packaging choices to consumers

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW), a global materials science company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's leading food and beverage group, Want-Want, to drive zero-solvent emissions and develop a circular economy for flexible packaging. This agreement aims to deepen value-chain partner collaborations with customized adhesives solutions to address the needs of the industry for more sustainable packaging choices.

Dow Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dow)
Dow Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dow)

Solvent emissions are a source of pollution and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Enabled by Dow's water-based and solventless adhesives technologies, Want-Want is dedicated to using environmentally friendly laminating adhesives for all its flexible packaging while exploring opportunities to adopt recyclable packaging across more products under its portfolio.

"Investing in sustainability is an ongoing process; this significant step with Want-Want can help both parties optimize our sustainability roadmaps in the long run," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "We will continue to drive innovative solutions and support more partners in achieving their sustainability goals."

"Adhesives is an important sector that can help reduce emissions and enable a circular economy. Not only are we advancing sustainable packaging on a larger scale, but we are also exploring benefits such as efficiency optimization and energy savings, supporting customers in reducing carbon footprint during production and transportation processes," said Jayne Wong, global adhesives business director, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics.

The signing of the MoU agreement aligns with Dow's sustainability goals for carbon neutrality by 2050, as well as supports Want-Want's sustainability goals to achieve carbon neutrality and adopt recyclable packaging for all products.

"In order to tackle climate change and create long-term value, we have an important part to play as one of China's largest food and beverage companies to establish an environmentally-friendly value chain – that inspires and encourages our consumers to make positive changes for the planet," said Yongmei Cao, general manager of operations, Want-Want Group. "Solving sustainability challenges is not a one-man nor a one-organization job, but also falls on the shoulders of all stakeholders. Not only are we thrilled to advance further in this journey with Dow, but we are also encouraged by the reality that we can offer our customers' favorite products that are enveloped by Dow's sustainable packaging innovation."

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Want-Want Group

Want-Want Group was founded in 1962, and started with I Lan Foods Industrial Co., Ltd. The Want-Want Brand was created in Taiwan in 1983. In the early 90s, Want-Want Group ventured into Mainland China and invested in factories. After many years of development, the Group now has presence in 63 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, North America, Central and South America, Oceania and Europe. In 2008, Want-Want China Holdings Limited (ticker: 0151.HK) ，the holding company of our food and beverage business, was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Group will continue to expand its business landscape with diversified industry cooperation. The Group embraces its management philosophy of "People-Oriented, Self-Confidence and Unity" in pursuit of the goal of being "No.1 in China, No.1 in the World".

SOURCE Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

