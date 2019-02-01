U.S. Markets close in 4 hrs 9 mins

Dow Smashes Through 25,000 after Blowout Jobs Report Pours Cold Water on Government Shutdown Fears

Sam Bourgi
dow jones 25000 us stock market

The U.S. stock market extended its rally Friday after better than expected jobs data suggested that the impact of a partial government shutdown on the economy was largely overblown.

Dow Surges Past Major Milestone

All of Wall Street’s major indexes traded higher on Friday, reflecting a mostly upbeat pre-market for U.S. stock futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166 points, or 0.7%, to 25,166.17. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Visa Inc. (V) led the Dow blue chips higher.

dow jones

The broad S&P 500 Index advanced 0.3% to 2,712.55, with seven of 11 primary sectors contributing to the gains. Energy stocks surged 1.9% as oil prices extended their relief rally.

Read the full story on CCN.com.