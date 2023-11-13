Dowden to water down national security takeover rules after collapse in dealmaking

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden has said the rules need to be ‘flexible’ and ‘as frictionless as possible’ - James Manning/PA

Rishi Sunak is considering relaxing strict national security takeover rules less than two years after they came into force after a slump in dealmaking and complaints from China.

Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, has launched a review of the National Security and Investment Act, which came into force in January 2022.

The Act brought in mandatory reporting for deals in areas such as defence, quantum computing and nuclear power, granting ministers greater powers to investigate and block investments on national security grounds.

The rules were introduced amid concerns that Britain’s approach to foreign takeovers was too lax, allowing Chinese investors to buy up high-tech UK companies with little scrutiny.

A total of 17 deals have been blocked under the regime so far. The Government said in July that over half of the deals blocked were related to Chinese investments.

However, the Government is concerned that the terms of the new regime are too broad. Mr Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and cabinet office minister, has launched a consultation to reconsider the rules, saying they needed to be “flexible” and “as frictionless as possible”.

Potential changes include removing the requirement to notify officials of internal restructures when the ultimate owner of a company remains the same.

Officials will also consider slimming down the number of industries that need to report takeovers to the Government, while potentially adding clearer categories for semiconductors and critical minerals.

One area that could be clarified is around reporting for artificial intelligence (AI), with officials believing the current requirement is too broad.

The review of the rules comes after a slump in dealmaking in Britain over the last 12 months. The number of mergers and acquisitions involving UK companies fell by 21pc in the first half of 2023, according to PwC, while the value of deals slumped by 55pc.

Mr Dowden’s review also follows a rare public complaint from Beijing that the British takeover regime was unfairly targeting China.

The Chinese embassy in London called the rules “discriminatory” over summer and accused the Government of “wanton suppression of Chinese companies”.

China-linked deals made up 42pc of all in-depth reviews under the new Act, despite Chinese investments accounting for just 4pc of all notifications. A total of 866 deals were flagged to officials in the year to March 2023.

Officials have moved to unwind the takeover of Britain’s biggest microchip plant in Newport, which had been acquired by a Chinese-owned Nexperia.

The decision prompted a legal challenge, with Nexperia warning it could threaten hundreds of jobs. Last week it agreed to sell its interest in the facility to a US company.

The National Security and Investment Act was introduced by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid growing nervousness about Beijing’s close links to Chinese businesses.

The tighter rules were in contrast to the laissez faire attitude adopted by Mr Johnson’s one-time predecessor David Cameron, who encouraged Chinese investment in Britain in an effort to build closer links between the two countries.

Boris Johnson introduced the National Security and Investment Act amid growing nervousness about Beijing’s close links to Chinese businesses - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The tougher regime was welcomed by China-sceptic MPs when it was first brought in and Luke de Pulford, founder of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, warned on Monday that any watering down of the rules could “open the floodgates for Beijing”.

A government source said the Cabinet Office’s record of reviewing China-linked deals spoke for itself.

Some investors have criticised the investigations process as opaque and warned it has made UK deals less attractive.

Michele Davis, a partner at the law firm Freshfields, said the current regulations had meant “too many no-issues deals”, such as internal restructurings, had to be reviewed.

Mike Casey, a partner at the law firm Wilson Sonsini, said tweaks to the regime could mean “fewer innocuous transactions” are captured.

He added that officials could not have anticipated the “explosion in AI technologies that has occurred in the last two years”, which has meant “many UK companies technically operate in the high-risk AI sector that present little national security risk”.

However, the Government said it would also consider whether advanced new AI tools, known as “generative AI”, should be reviewed under the regime.

