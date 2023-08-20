Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dowlais Group plc's (LON:DWL) future prospects. Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. On 31 December 2022, the UK£1.5b market-cap company posted a loss of UK£82m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dowlais Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 9 of the British Auto Components analysts is that Dowlais Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£11m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Dowlais Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Dowlais Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Dowlais Group's case is 44%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

