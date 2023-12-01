It's Down 40% But Pluribus Technologies Corp. (CVE:PLRB) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Pluribus Technologies Corp. (CVE:PLRB) share price has dived 40% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 87% loss during that time.

Following the heavy fall in price, Pluribus Technologies may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x, since almost half of all companies in the Capital Markets industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 2.3x and even P/S higher than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does Pluribus Technologies' Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for Pluribus Technologies as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Pluribus Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 7.8% last year. While this performance is only fair, the company was still able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 9.0%. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 3.1%, that would be a fantastic result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Pluribus Technologies' P/S falls short of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Shares in Pluribus Technologies have plummeted and its P/S has followed suit. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Pluribus Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a superior revenue outlook with some actual growth, we can only assume investor uncertainty is what's been suppressing the P/S figures. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. So, the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

