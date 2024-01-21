Down 53% and 55%, These Monster Dividend Stocks Could Be Picking Up Steam

Looking for big dividends? There's certainly no shortage of high-yielding stocks out there right now. If you can jump into one of these tickers before a sizable run-up in stock price, though, so much the better.

With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at two stocks offering huge dividend yields, both of which may be nearing a big-time recovery rally. You may want to consider jumping in sooner rather than later, while you can still get in at a great price ... and at a great yield.

1. Whirlpool

Most industries are at least somewhat sensitive to economic ebbs and flows. The home appliance industry, however, is highly sensitive to economic weakness. In most cases, repairing an older appliance is a viable alternative to replacing one. So, when money's tight, consumers will opt to prolong the life of their existing appliances.

Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) recent results reflect this dynamic, benefiting from the surprising stimulus-driven economic growth through the middle of 2021, then suffering thanks to the economic malaise we're wallowing in now. Last year's top line is down just a bit; profits fell a bit more. The stock behaved accordingly, too. After soaring from a pandemic-prompted low in early 2020 to a peak in mid-2021, the stock price has since fallen 55% and remains at multiyear lows.

Investors may be worrying about a projected 8% sales setback in 2024 even though per-share earnings are projected to improve slightly, from $15.79 to $15.90. It's an understandable concern, given the current economic backdrop.

As time marches on, however, the prospect of a so-called soft landing continues to grow. Whirlpool shares' weakness of late may quietly be a top opportunity to step into an underestimated stock.

That's the growing consensus from several different analytical outfits. The U.S. Conference Board's outlook lays out the bullish case most succinctly, though, explaining:

We forecast two quarters of slightly negative GDP growth in Q2 and Q3 2024 that will be broadly felt across the economy. However, late 2024 and 2025 should usher in a period of lower volatility and greater predictability. Inflation and interest rates should normalize and GDP growth should converge to potential at just under 2 percent.

Yes, that's a call for a slowdown before a reacceleration. Don't sweat that too much, though. Stocks have a funny way of reflecting their associated company's longer-term growth more than it does its short-term prospects. Whirlpool shares could easily start being priced based on what's going to start happening later this year rather than right now.

You can jump into this ticker while the dividend yield stands at 6.2%. That's a dividend, by the way, that remains well covered even by recently suppressed profits. While its annual EPS is $15.79, it's currently only dishing out $7 worth of yearly per-share dividends.

2. British American Tobacco

The other monster dividend stock to consider buying is British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). Shares are down 53% from their early 2022 level and the dividend yield is a hefty 9.3%.

It's not a "forever" holding because cigarette smoking is increasingly falling out of favor. Although cigarette manufacturer British American (as well as many of its competitors) offers seemingly safer vaping and tobacco-heating alternatives, every iteration of these products is on borrowed time. The worldwide smoking cessation movement continues to gain traction. British American even acknowledges it and is adapting as best it can.

Tobacco's eventual end seems to be many, many years down the road, though. The World Health Organization reports that sheer population growth is offsetting any impact of cessation efforts, holding the global number of smokers relatively steady for over a decade now. The WHO further believes the total number of smokers will remain stagnant on a worldwide basis for at least the next several years. There's lots of dividend-driving cash to be generated between now and that distant future.

Perhaps the most convincing evidence of British American's staying power, however, is its pricing power paired with its continued profitability. Through the first half of 2023, revenue was up 4.4% year over year despite a 4.1% tumble on total volume of cigarettes sold. Moreover, operating profit margins held steady at just under 45% of revenue, while operating cash flow actually grew nearly 5%. These profits fund a dividend that's been paid regularly -- even if a bit unevenly -- every quarter since 2007. There's also plenty of profit to support these payouts. Less than 60% of its typical earnings is consumed by dividend payments. The remainder can be reinvested in the business, or simply serve as a cushion.

Again, this isn't a dividend stock you can simply step into with plans on holding on to it indefinitely. Tobacco just doesn't have much of a future, and vaping's foreseeable future is uninspiring at best. There will come a point when British American Tobacco's business becomes untenable. The stock's weakness since 2022, however, prices in far more doubt than is merited right now.

