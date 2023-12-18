It's Down 61% But Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 61% share price drop in the last month. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 83% loss during that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Farfetch's P/S ratio of 0.1x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Specialty Retail industry in the United States is also close to 0.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Farfetch Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for Farfetch as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Farfetch would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 76% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been great for the company, but investors will want to ask why it has slowed to such an extent.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 6.9% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Farfetch is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Farfetch's P/S Mean For Investors?

Farfetch's plummeting stock price has brought its P/S back to a similar region as the rest of the industry. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Farfetch's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

